Shark Tank India 3: Ganesh Balakrishnan returns to the show; shares his 'bittersweet' feelings about the viral pitch from last year

Shark Tank India 3 continues to entertain viewers with its unique ideas and insights from the Sharks. In the latest episode, three brands were featured, P-TAL with ayurvedic products, Neon Attack with neon lights, and Road Pilot with a driver app. Surprisingly, Ganesh Balakrishnan, an entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank season 2 made an unexpected visit.

Ganesh Balakrishnan’s surprise visit to the show

Ganesh appeared on season two of the show with his brand Flatheads. He shared his honest story of balancing work and business dreams, which touched the hearts of both the sharks and the audience. His emotional moment went viral, showing the challenges entrepreneurs go through.

During the break, he unexpectedly appeared on the show, bringing smiles to all the Sharks. Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar welcomed him and shared their excitement.

Following this, Balakrishnan took to X (Twitter) to share his feelings about meeting the sharks and how his life changed after refusing a funding offer on the show a year ago.

Ganesh shared his emotions about revisiting Shark Tank India

He wrote, “I was on the sets of @SharkTankIndia again recently, shooting for the "Beyond the Tank" segment of the show that aired yesterday. It was bittersweet, recalling the show last year and the emotions on display, and what has happened since the episode aired. What my family went through during the tough times, how we kept it together, waiting for a better day. How the day came, and we scrambled to fulfill the flood of orders. How @Flatheads_in found a new life and a new home within the @StychedIndia Collective. How I took a break, introspecting, wiping the slate clean, and thinking about the future afresh. Today, I'm on a new entrepreneurial journey with Aurm, working with lifelong friends, enjoying the ride again, and hopefully creating something that our customers will love and cherish. As a matter of fact, I'm just rushing out to meet potential customers after I post this. And this is where I find my happy place! As Anupam quipped - Once an entrepreneur, always an entrepreneur!”

Ganesh Balakrishnan in Shark Tank Season 2:

During the pitch for Flatheads in season two, he shared his struggles and got emotional. Anupam Mittal offered him a job on the spot, while Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh offered Rs 75 lakh for a 33.3 percent stake in his company. Though he declined, the sharks praised him for his story.

