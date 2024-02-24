Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director, is one of the strong personalities to appear on Shark Tank India as one of the Sharks. Her presence on this business reality show made her popularity grow.

Aside from being a woman entrepreneur and handling her career, Namita is also a mother. She balances her duties as a working woman and a mother impressively well. Recently, she revealed who visited her on the sets of Shark Tank India 3.

Namita Thapar glows differently

Namita Thapar is known to have great business strategies and offers commendable advice to the pitchers who arrive on Shark Tank India seeking an investment. Not only this, but she also invests wisely in startups. However, there's her other side, too! As a mother, Namita Thapar makes sure to spend quality time with her children.

She is a proud mom to two sons, Jai and Vir. Namita keeps sharing her family pictures on social media, thereby treating her admirers. This time, she surprised her social media family by dropping a candid photo. The snap shows Namita Thapar wearing an ear-to-ear smile as her sons and their friends pay a visit to her on Shark Tank India 3. Dressed in a floral printed dress, the businesswoman looks no less than a pretty flower!

Sharing the picture, she writes, "The glow on a mother's face when her kids visit her at the tank with their friends. (Standing - Vir to my left & Jai to my right)."

Have a look at her post:

Netizens react

Seeing Namita Thapar posing with her sons, netizens land numerous comments. One of the netizens writes, "Baby sharks doo doo doo." A comment reads, "The glow is real." Another user reacts, "Jay and Vir (Veeru) the height matches….! hahah."

Look at some of the comments here:

About Namita Thapar

Recognized for her amazing deal-making skills on the Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar is also a certified Chartered Accountant from ICAI. In her first job, she was the business finance lead at Guidant Corporation. Currently, she ranks among one of the wealthiest panelists on the show.

