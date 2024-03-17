Shark Tank India 3: Men's wellness brand founders struggle to seal the deal; Namita says, ‘Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan’s song ‘Breathless?’

In the third season of Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs presented their ideas ranging from fashion to food. The show gave them a chance to secure investments from the Sharks and showcased a blend of innovative concepts and businesses. The latest episode of the show featured founders of a men’s sexual wellness brand: Vivek Krishna, Ananya Sarkar, Nitin Kumar, and Ishan Pant.

Men’s wellness Brand’s pitch

The pitchers began by briefly introducing their brand and products. When discussing wellness, Vivek pointed out the silence surrounding the topic due to societal taboos and insufficient awareness. He explained that their brand, rooted in Ayurveda, offers products categorized as "for the needy" and "for the greedy." They requested Rs 1 crore for 3.33 percent equity, valuing their business at 30 crore.

Addressing taboos and awareness

Vivek went on to discuss his business model and the taboo surrounding men's sexual wellness. Vineeta Singh asked, "Do you only speak during internal meetings? Do these three just watch you?" Namita Thapar added, “Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan’s song ‘Breathless’? You try that, you can crack it. Seriously, man, amazing.” Namita's remark prompted laughter from Aman Gupta.

Market projections and skepticism

Aman inquired about profits, and Vivek began responding. Aman interrupted, saying, "I don't want to talk to you for a while. Let these three speak now." He wanted others to contribute. Vineeta and Anupam asked about the product's effectiveness and requested proof. Vivek didn't provide clear examples. Vineeta asked for data, but the pitcher only offered a random number without any tested results.

Vivek claimed the market was growing at 65 percent monthly, reaching $1.3 billion. Deepinder doubted this, saying, "In 10 years, India's GDP will only come from this business." Vivek defended himself, but Vineeta insisted he admit he was wrong. Deepinder withdrew from the deal after asking some questions. Anupam asked more questions, and the pitcher seemed irritated while answering.

Unfortunately, the pitchers didn't impress the Sharks with their business ideas and couldn't secure any deals.

