Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Tejas expresses wish to learn from Sharks, Aman Gupta says, ‘Paise toh lagenge’

Shark Tank India 3 is constantly churning out enthralling episodes. The show, which provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to secure funds from seasoned investors, recently saw a pitch for an online chess training academy founded by a grandmaster. The presentation and the product appealed to the judges. They made various offers to secure a partnership with the entrepreneurs. Here’s who ended up getting the deal.

Grandmaster’s pitch

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, the founders of Kaabil Kids, Grandmaster Tejas Bakre, Sunil Rain and Kitty Mahapatra appeared and talked about their unique concept of global chess training platform. They shared that the academy caters to children aged 5-15 years. Their ask is Rs 70 lakh in return for 2% equity.

After hearing a bit about them, Namita Thapar gets curious to know how they began their journey. Anupam Mittal interrupts and asks how a person gets the title of grandmaster. Aman Gupta too puts forward some of his queries. Namita says that this is the speciality of Shark Tank when one shark asks anyone a question, and before the pitcher can answer, the other sharks interrupt with their queries. She asks the founders to answer her question first.

Kaabil Kids owners open up with their stories. Aman asks them if they find it odd that apart from cricket, in any other sport, they have to introduce themselves by their names. The grandmaster calls that a huge gap. He states, “I think after this show, the gap will narrow a bit. Chess is on the rise and in the next 5 years, it will be at the top.”

Take a look at the teaser of Shark Tank India 3:

Who sealed the deal?

After acquiring knowledge about their background, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar make an offer- Rs 50 lakh for 5% equity plus Rs 20 lakh debt at 12% interest for 2 years. The pitchers don't agree on it. Aman inquires why they have come on the show then. To this, the founders say that they came to grab better opportunities and also to learn. Aman replies, “Toh hum sikhayenge. Sikhane ke paise toh lagenge (We will teach you. But it will cost you some money).”

The pitchers come up with a final counteroffer- Rs 50 lakh for 2.5% equity plus Rs 20 lakh debt at 12% interest for 2 years. Aman and Namita sign the cheque.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 premiered on Jan 22, 2024. The third chapter of the show introduced six new judges to the existing panel from the previous season. The newcomers are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Apart from these, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh appear as Sharks from earlier seasons of the show.

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the SonyLIV app.

