Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal opens up on why he supports young founders; says, ‘Don’t repeat the same mistakes’

In the third season of Shark Tank India, a wide range of entrepreneurs presented their ideas, spanning from fashion to food. This platform provided them the chance to secure investments from the Sharks, leading to a dynamic presentation of innovative concepts and unique businesses. A few hours ago, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal took to his Instagram handle and shared a video on why he supports young founders.

Ritesh Agarwal's support for young founders

He wrote in the caption, “Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often is what I tell young founders. I am always so enthused to mentor and guide young founders since they can quickly learn from my experience of starting up with no resources, and I am always happy to give back more to the startup community.”

Agarwal encouraged young founders to embrace mistakes as part of the learning process, emphasizing the importance of not repeating them. He also expressed his willingness to contribute further to the startup community, stating that he would be happy to give back more. He shared a clip from the episode of Shark Tank India season three when two entrepreneurs, both 21 years old, presented their iced tea brand called FOMO.

In the video, he said, “Mere liye aapke saath judna badi khushi ki baat hogi kyuki aap log usi jagah par hai jaha par mai tha jab 19-20 varsh ki umar mein tha. (For me, it would be a great pleasure to join you because you are in the same place where I was when I was 19-20 years old).”

Netizens reaction

Immediately following his video post on social media, Agarwal received numerous user comments, many of which praised him for his words of encouragement to aspiring young founders. One user wrote, “Your vision is very clear, and it seems from your words that there are many experiences and lives.”

Another user commented, “Well said. That's what young entrepreneurs need for their startups, guidance from an experienced entrepreneur itself. Must appreciate this great thought.”

About Shark Tank India 3:

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. The show's panel of judges comprises Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, and Vineeta Singh. It is available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

