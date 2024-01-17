Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: When and where to watch; know everything about this business reality show

Popular business reality show Shark Tank India is gearing up for its third edition and ardent fans of the show are on the edge of their seats to watch the new season. Continuing the legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance, the makers of the unique show are in full swing to educate and guide budding entrepreneurs. Joining the esteemed panel of judges are 12 sharks/business owners of top-notch multinational businesses.

These sharks are all set to provide their expert advice to the pitchers and also fund several impressive business ideas. While the buzz about the upcoming season is soaring high, Shark Tank India Season 3 makers have started releasing engaging promos of the show. A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Shark Tank India 3 on its official social media handle.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo:

In the newly released promo, we see a pitcher stating the market condition and importance of the internet. The pitcher says, "In India, there are 70 crore active internet users. We are on the phone the whole day. We do everything online and the Cyber Fraudsters are taking advantage of that. To save India from online fraud, we have introduced AI Kavach."

After this, Radhika Gupta asks the pitcher, "What specific problem you are trying to solve and how are you trying to solve? Aman Gupta says, "Why are you not selling in the US? The US should be first because the paying capacity and consumerism are more there.

Peyush Bansal asks, "Now you have a cash problem or why are you at the Tank? The pitcher can be seen understanding the questions of the sharks. The caption of this promo reads, "Sharks ka attack ho gaya hai shuru, kya inn sawalon se khud ko bacha payega AI Kavach?"

When and Where to watch Shark Tank India Season 3?

Shark Tank India Season 3 can be watched from January 22, 2024. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. The show will be available to watch anytime on the channel's digital platform Sony LIV.

12 Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3:

While some of the old sharks continue to be a part of Shark Tank India Season 3, a few more have joined the lis. Take a look:

Namita Thapar - Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Aman Gupta- Co-founder and CMO of boAt

Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lenskart

Anupam Mittal - Founder and Director of Shaadi.com and Founder and CEO of People Group.

Vineeta Singh - CEO of Sugar Cosmetics

Amit Jain - CEO and co-founder of CarDekho

Deepinder Goyal- Co-founder and CEO of Zomato

Ritesh Agarwal- Founder of OYO

Azhar Iqubal - Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts

Varun Dua - CEO of Acko General Insurance

Ronnie Screwvala - Co-founder and chairman of UpGrad

Radhika Gupta - CEO of Edelweiss Capital

