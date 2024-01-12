Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal to Ronnie Screwvala: Who are the 12 Sharks of this season?

The third season of Shark Tank India will start streaming on January 22. This season introduces six new judges, joining the esteemed panel of judges from the previous season. The newcomers include Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, and Ritesh Agarwal.

With only a few weeks to go for Shark Tank India 3 to air, let's delve into the backgrounds and achievements of these twelve Sharks.

Know the 12 Sharks of Shark Tank India 3

1. Azhar Iqubal

Background: Azhar Iqubal is the Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts, a popular news app.

Education: He dropped out of IIT Delhi, where he was studying mathematics and computer science.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Founded Inshorts in 2013, which boasts over 50 million active users and is valued at Rs 3,700 crores. His journey started with his IIT classmates Anunay Arunav, and Deepit Purkayastha when they founded a Facebook page for delivering news in short. The idea was to provide a news summary within 60 words. The idea was successful and they went on to launch an app.

Net Worth: As per Business Patrika, Azhar Iqubal, 31, has an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore.

2. Varun Dua

Background: Varun Dua is the CEO of Acko General Insurance and previously served as the CEO of Coverfox Insurance.

Education: Completed studies at the University of Mumbai and MICA (The School of Ideas).

Entrepreneurial Journey: Varun Dua had a humble beginning as Marketing Manager at Tata AIG Life Insurance in 2003. He was also the co-founder of GlitterBug Technologies. With years of experience in the insurance market, Varun Dua founded Acko in 2016.

As per the Livemint report of October 2021, Acko became India's 34th startup to become a unicorn, with a valuation of $1 billion and above.

Net Worth: Not known

3. Ronnie Screwvala

Background: A renowned entrepreneur, producer, and actor, Ronnie Screwvala is the co-founder and chairman of the EdTech company, UpGrad.

Education: Holds a degree in Economics from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Ronni Screewvala has founded several businesses and made significant investments. He founded UTV in 1990, a leading film studio. He co-founded upGrad, an online education platform in 2015.

Besides his entrepreneurial work, he has produced hit films like Swades, Chup Chup Ke, and The Namesake, to name a few.

Net Worth: Ronnie Screwvala is one of the richest film producers in Bollywood. As per Hurun India Rich List 2022, his net worth is INR 12,800 crore (USD 1.5 million approx.).

4. Radhika Gupta

Background: Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Capital.

Education: Holds a degree in B.S.E., Computer Science Engineering (Minor in Mathematics) B.S.E., Computer Science Engineering (Minor in Mathematics) from the University of Pennsylvania. She also studied B.Sc., Economics (Concentrations in Finance, Management).

Entrepreneurial Journey: Radhika Gupta started her journey as a Business Analyst at McKinsey and Company. She served as the business head of Edelweiss Multi-Strategy Funds from 2015 to 2017. After a few years, she was made the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Currently, Radhika Gupta is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian financial sector.

Net Worth: Radhika Gupta reportedly has a net worth of INR 41 crore approx.

5. Ritesh Agarwal

Background: Ritesh Agarwal is the founder of OYO, one of the largest hospitality and travel start-ups.

Education: He dropped out of college to build a business. He was awarded the Thiel Fellowship which shaped his journey.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Inspired by the Airbnb model, Ritesh Agarwal founded Oravel Stays during his college days. This is when he bagged the Thiel fellowship. In 2013, OYO was launched which changed the hospitality landscape of India. At the age of 24, Ritesh Agarwal became a self-made billionaire.

Net Worth: As of 2020, Ritesh Agarwal has a net worth of $1.1 billion (Rs 7253 crore).

6. Deepinder Goyal

Background: Deepinder Goyal is the Co-founder and CEO of Zomato.

Education: Deepinder Goyal completed his graduation from IIT Delhi with a degree in Mathematics and Computing.

Entrepreneurial Journey: In 2008, Deepinder and Pankaj founded Foodiebay, which uploaded food menus and made food delivery and ordering easier. It was renamed to Zomato in 2011. Until March 2023, Deepinder was also on the board of Urban Company. Besides being an entrepreneur, he has made significant investments to support start-ups at their early stage.

Net Worth: As of September 2022, his net worth was Rs 2030 crore.

7. Vineeta Singh

Background: Vineeta Singh is the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Education: The entrepreneur completed her studies at IIT Madras in Electrical Engineering and is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

Entrepreneurial Journey: The veteran shark’s career journey started as a summer intern at Deutsche Bank. Before launching her cosmetic company in 2015, Vineeta Singh co-founded a beauty and grooming subscription company called FAB BAG.

Net Worth: According to DNA India, she has an impressive net worth of Rs. 300 crores.

8. Anupam Mittal

Background: Anupam Mittal is the founder and director of Shaadi.com and founder and CEO of People Group.

Education: He got his MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management from Boston College, Massachusetts.

Entrepreneurial Journey: The millionaire’s journey started early as he used to spend time in his father’s factory after college. He worked in the United States for a long time. Upon returning to India, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 1997.

He established an online matrimonial service called Sagai.com, which was later rebranded as Shaadi.com. Mittal went on to establish the People Group in 2001. Under the umbrella of the People Group, Mittal oversees several businesses.

Net Worth: Anupam Mittal's net worth is estimated to be around INR 185 crore.

9. Amit Jain

Background: Amit Jain is the CEO and co-founder of CarDekho.

Education: He completed engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Before launching CarDekho, Amit Jain and his brother Anurag left their jobs in 2006. They founded GirnarSoft, a software outsourcing company.

Within a short period, the concept of CarDekho had struck their mind. In 2008, Amit and Anurag visited the Auto Expo in New Delhi and came back with the concept for their new venture, CarDekho. Along with CarDekho, Jain's other ventures are InsuranceDekho, Rupyy, BikeDekho, and CollegeDekho.

Net Worth: According to reports, Amit Jain’s net worth is $360 million (Rs 2900 Crore).

10. Aman Gupta

Background: Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt.

Education: Gupta completed his studies at the Indian School of Business with a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), in Finance and Strategy. He also pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Northwestern University- Kellogg School of Management.

He also holds a degree in CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Aman Gupta founded boAt in 2016 along with his business partner Sameer Mehta. It has now become one of India’s most popular headphone companies. Before launching his own company, Aman Gupta worked at Citi Bank for two years, followed by HARMAN International.

Net Worth: Aman Gupta’s reported net worth is around Rs 700 crores.

11. Namita Thapar

Background: Namita Thapar is the Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Education: Namita Thapar holds a degree in Master of Business Administration from Duke University - The Fuqua School of Business logo. She also studied at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to become a CA.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Namita Thapar worked in the United States for six years in the field of marketing and finance. After that, she returned to India and joined her father’s business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, as a Chief Financial Officer. Currently, she is serving as the Executive Director of the company.

One of the most popular Sharks, Thapar is also the Indian head of Young Entrepreneurs Academy, Inc.

Net Worth: One of India’s leading businesswomen, Namita Thapar’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 600 crores.

12. Peyush Bansal

Background: Bansal is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lenskart.

Education: He was a student at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore from where he earned MPEFB, in Management. He also holds a degree in Bachelors of Engineering Honors, Electrical - IT, Control & Automation from McGill University.

Entrepreneurial Journey: Peyush Bansal worked in the United States as a program manager for Microsoft. In 2010, he established the retail eyewear chain, Lenskart. Today, this company has become one one-stop solution for eyewear and contact lenses in all budgets.

Recently, Bansal made it to Forbes' list of top young entrepreneurs under 30 years of age.

Net Worth: His reported net worth is Rs 600 crore ($75 million).

The story of each shark is inspiring and viewers are excited to see how they support the journey of young entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India 3.

