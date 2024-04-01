Radhika Gupta was one of the newest Sharks on Shark Tank India 3. One of the most influential figures in India’s investment sector, the Shark made some wise investments this season and made her mark with her humble attitude. Now, as the ongoing season wraps up, Radhika Gupta took to social media to pen a note to thank all those who made this new journey for her possible.

Shark Radhika Gupta pens a thank you note

The Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote a long note to make sure she doesn’t miss out on anybody. The note was accompanied by a video. The clip features moments with the Shark Tank India 3 team on the sets and Radhika with her baby, Remy who visited momma on sets.

In her gratitude-filled note, Radhika Gupta shared, “Season 3 of Shark Tank India ends! As it does, I want to say a special thank you to three very special groups who made this happen:

1. The entire Shark Tank-Sony crew who convinced a very unsure me to finally do this and made me feel at home so quickly on the set… and dealt with all my unique compliance restrictions :) So much respect for the dedication and professionalism of the television industry. 15 hour days is no mean feat!

Advertisement

2. To team @edelweissmutualfund who has supported this crazy idea with open arms, incredible enthusiasm and their constant presence on the sets. Giving me feedback, shooting reels, delivering the tough feedback, everything. I did this because you guys told me I could!

3. My two boys @nalinmoniz and Baby Shark Remy. Nalin not only looked after Remy so wonderfully but has led the diligence brilliantly and efficiently … helping each of our investee companies in equal parts. That I did this as a full time CEO and mom of a 2 year old is because of him. And Baby Shark was so patient when his Mama left him to go on sets. His periodic appearances on set of course made all of us so happy.”

Check out Radhika Gupta's post here:

Finally, she concluded the note thanking her fellow Sharks. In her words, “To my fellow Sharks, it’s been amazing meeting and making a new set of friends. And to all of you, fans, trolls and between, thank you. Thanks for the love!!”

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to Radhika Gupta’s post, netizens showered love for her. However, it was her husband, Nalin Moniz’s comment that caught our attention. The supportive husband wrote, “You are always our Mama Shark! We adore you and want to see you soar higher & higher!” One user commented, “You are an inspiration Ma'am, loved seeing you in shark tank India, keep rocking, wish to meet you some day..”

One of the pitchers who secured a deal from Radhika Gupta wrote, "A Pure Soul! Thankyou for everything."

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Along with Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Ronnie Scewvala, and Deepinder Goyal were introduced this season. Other than them, the six existing Sharks from the previous season; Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal were seen this season.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta shares BTS moments as he wraps up this season: ‘Until next year’