Shark Aman Gupta, one of the favorites of the viewers, has been on the panel since the first season of Shark Tank India. The current season, Shark Tank India 3, was a huge hit and now it’s time to draw the curtains on the show. As the season ended, Shark Aman Gupta treated his viewers to a BTS video from the sets and penned a note. Let’s check it out here.

Aman Gupta shares BTS video as Shark Tank India 3 ends

Yesterday, the most favorite and fun Shark, Aman Gupta took to his official Instagram handle to delight his fans with a BTS video from the sets. The video, which features a compilation of several clips, shows the Shark having a blast on the sets, from teasing Ritesh Agarwal to dancing with Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh, and other special moments with the pitchers.

Watch Aman Gupta's video here:

Along with the video, the Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote in the caption, “S3 ends. I created new memories and met amazing entrepreneurs. Thank you for all your love this season. You guys are the best. Until next year. CIAO.”

Reaction of netizens

Netizens were delighted to see the video Aman Gupta shared. What caught our attention was the interaction of the Shark with a few fans in the comment section. There's a clip where the Shark is seen wearing his specs with style. Referring to this, one user wrote, "@boatxaman, it's looking like that boat is promoting @lenskart." To this, Gupta replied, "No, these are Raybans."

Seeing him carrying his boat speakers everywhere, one user commented, "Aman be like kuch bhi ho Jaye magar BOAT ki advertisement nai rukni chahiye." The shark replied, "Bilkul nahi." Another user complimented Gupta, saying, "You bring that charm that makes the show more intriguing and loving." The Shark replied, "Thank You." Some expressed their wishes to see him in the next season and wrote, "It was an awesome experience of season 3 and we'd like to meet you again in season 4 also!!!" To this, Aman Gupta replied, "Me too."

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024.

