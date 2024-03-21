Shark Tank India 3: Radhika Gupta shares personal story about her neck issue as founders pitch infant monitoring device

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 3 featured Aman Gupta, Radhika Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, and Peyush Bansal. The stage was set for innovation as founders Manoj Sanker and Pratyusha Pareddy stepped forward to present their pitch for the Nemo Care brand, a unique healthcare device for newborns. This clever gadget attaches to a baby's leg, keeping track of important health indicators in real time

In a heartfelt moment of the episode of Shark Tank India 3, Radhika Gupta, one of the esteemed panelists, shared a deeply personal revelation. Gupta, known for her sharp business acumen, opened up about a lifelong issue with her neck, tracing its origins back to her time in an incubator as a newborn.

Gupta's insightful disclosure:

During a pitch presentation by founders Manoj Sanker and Pratyusha Pareddy for their innovative healthcare device for newborns under the Nemo Care brand, Gupta seized the moment to shed light on her own experience. "I was born in Pakistan, overweight, and placed in an incubator. The issue with my neck stems from that time," Gupta disclosed, highlighting a lesser-known aspect of her personal journey.

Radhika Gupta and Vineeta Singh exchange insights

The conversation delved deeper as Vineeta Singh expressed curiosity about Gupta's neck issue. Gupta explained, "I was positioned incorrectly, leading to a lifelong problem." This honest revelation provided insight into the obstacles and uncertainties in neonatal care, sparking contemplation on the significance of parental engagement and observation during a child's crucial early developmental phase.

Gupta's advocacy for women's support and inclusivity

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Gupta further elaborated on the need for support and inclusivity for women, particularly during critical phases such as maternity and child-rearing. Emphasizing the significance of representation and targeted attention, Gupta underscored her commitment to investing in women-oriented businesses, with 50 percent of her Shark Tank investments directed towards female founders.

Gupta's revelation not only added a personal touch to the entrepreneurial discourse but also underscored the resilience and determination that define her professional journey. Despite facing early challenges, Gupta has emerged as a prominent figure in the business world, advocating for diversity, inclusion, and support for women at every stage of their careers.

As the show progressed, Gupta's heartfelt story deeply touched Vineeta Singh, another panelist, who revealed her own ties to the realm of incubators and premature birth.

