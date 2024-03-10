Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh grills founders over ready-to-sip green tea cups; says, ‘Kyu aap ye kar rahe ho?’

In the third season of Shark Tank India, a wide range of entrepreneurs has presented several pitches spanning various industries, from fashion to food. The show has provided a platform for these innovators to seek investments from the Sharks, showcasing a mix of ideas and businesses. In the latest promo of the show, two entrepreneurs, Jay Sotta and Aakash Sotta, are depicted engaging in a heated discussion with the investors.

Jay Sotta and Aakash Sotta's innovative pitch

At the beginning of the promo, Jay Sotta and Aakash Sotta, the founders of the Cup Ji brand, introduce their concept of ready-to-sip green teacups. They passionately believe that the innovative products bearing their brand name offer a hassle-free and palatable way to enjoy green tea. After hearing the pitch, Aman Gupta said, “Kya baat Hai.” After which Anupam Mittal said, “So, it means it brings some life into a boring category like green tea.” Namita Thapar told the pitchers, “Ye jo aapka USP hai, it’s very easy to copy right?” Upon tasting the tea, Amit Jain remarked that the beverage presented to him contained an excessive amount of sugar.

Critical feedback and tough questions from the Sharks

Following that, Vineeta Singh addressed the entrepreneurs with a firm tone, questioning, "Aap kyu nahi better flavored, tastier green tea bana rahe? Kyu aap ye saara kar rahe ho? (Why aren't you crafting green tea that is both more delicious and healthier than what your competitors offer in the market? What's the necessity for creating cups like these?)."

The promo is captioned, “Founders of #CupJi, Jay Sotta, and Aakash Sotta, have a very unique product offering! Will the Sharks invest in this new concept of ready-to-sip green tea cups? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.”

About Shark Tank India 3

In its third season, Shark Tank India introduces some new judges alongside familiar faces. The new panel includes Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal, while Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain return from previous seasons. This business reality series remains a valuable platform for budding entrepreneurs, despite the occasional hiccups, making it a must-watch for business enthusiasts.

