Shark Tank India 3 is witnessing various innovative startup ideas and creative pitches from entrepreneurs. From tech-related businesses to beauty products, the stage has so far had many pitchers seeking an investment from the Sharks. One of the recent pitches on the show has a pitcher asking for an investment for his 'The Rage Room.'

Anupam Mittal's witty comment

In the latest episode, Sharks welcome a pitcher who presents an anger management solution for the people by introducing The Rage Room on the show. The pitcher asks Sharks if they also get angry. Anupam Mittal comments, "Jisko aata tha woh gaya (The one who use to has gone)." This was when viewers wondered if he hinted at Ashneer Grover. However, after making such a comment, Anupam says sorry.



Pitcher Pusarla Venkat Suraj, from Hyderabad, asks for Rs 20 lakh for 30% equity. As a part of the demo, Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal wear uniforms and safety equipment and break many objects as people do in 'The Rage Room.'

Aman explains, "Main apna batata hun, mere saath kya hua. Main andar gaya, maine ek do maare, uske baad na anger automatically thoda aur badh raha tha. Aur maarna shuru kara, aur agression badh raha tha (I am telling you, what happened to me. I walked, I hit one or two, after that the anger automatically increased a little more. After I hit the objects more, there was more aggression). I think it is also negative."

Further, Peyush Bansal shows concern that people inside The Rage Room might end up fighting with each other and get injured. Vineeta Singh also agrees. The pitcher replies, "Before they go, we inform them and they also sign a waiver as well."

Namita Thapar asks the pitcher not to promote it as a solution to anger issues but can be promoted as entertainment. She highlights being a believer in yoga and pranayam for mental health concerns. Anupam Mittal finds the business irresponsible, and Peyush is also out. Lastly, 'The Rage Room' gets no investment, and the pitcher grabs no deal.

