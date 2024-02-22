Ever since Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17, the stand-up comedian has been focusing on his professional front. Most recently, he joined hands with Hina Khan for a music video that is yet to be released. Besides this, Munawar also shared a vlog wherein he was seen taking a dig at Anurag Dobhal, his co-contestant from Bigg Boss 17. Lately, Anurag attacked Munawar with his befitting reply.

Anurag Dobhal's sly comment on Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, did not seem to be on good terms both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The latter took to X (formerly Twitter) and targeted Munawar by landing a strong reaction.

Anurag wrote, "Papa kehtey they naam karega Lekin Beta dharam aur two timing ke naam pr Stand up comedy aur ladkiyo ko badnaam karega (Papa used to say that his son will make his name big, but son will defame stand up comedy and girls in the name of religion and two timings)."

Have a look at the tweet:

Soon after Dobhal landed such a comment, the tweet went viral. Varied fans' reactions flooded in the comment section. Munawar Faruqui's fans have come out in support of the stand-up comedian, thereby targeting Anurag for his stint on Bigg Boss 17 and other factors.

Apart from his comment on social media, Anurag Dobhal indirectly attacked Munawar Faruqui in his latest vlog. Mostly known as Babu Bhaiya, the YouTuber can be heard saying, "Rider toh supercar mein ghumte hain aur jo two-timing karte hain woh taxi mein (Riders travel around in supercars and those who do two-timing travel in taxis)." He further explained how the winning prize car of the show stands equal to the price of two wheels of one of his dream cars.

Further, Anurag commented, "Sorry, jitna toh show ka winning prize tha utna toh humne donate kar diya. But fir bhi ghamand nahi karte haina. Jo kuch bhi kariyo zindagi mein par two-timing kabhi mat kariyo. Main gaadiyon ke saath two-timing, meri toh three-timing ho rahi hai. Ohh, wo toh 5-6 timing aur shaadi ke baad toh blkul nahi karni, aur bachche hone ke baad toh bikul nahi karni two-timing (Sorry, we donated as much as the winning prize of the show. But still, we should not boast. Whatever you do in life, never do two-timing. With my car it is two-timing, mine is also three-timing. Ohh, you should not do 5-6 timings, and after marriage, you should not do two-timing, and after having children, you should definitely not do two-timing)."

Munawar Faruqui roasts Anurag Dobhal in his vlog

A few days back, Munawar Faruqui shared a vlog with Hina Khan on his YouTube channel. In the video, he shared things about his upcoming music video with the actress. In addition to this, what led Anurag Dobhal to land a sly response on Munawar was the latter's words, which he used to target Babu Bhaiya.

Munawra said, "Vlog mein gaadi ho toh thoda chalta hai vlog, pata hai...vlogger ban gaye toh car thi na mehengi wali aisi toh maine bhi mehengi wali ek dum bhaade ki gaadi mangayi hai. Vlog mein gaadi mehengi nahi honi chahiye, chhava mehenga hona chahiye (If there is a car in the vlog then the vlog works a little. Became a vlogger and had an expensive car, so I have also rented an expensive car. The car in the vlog should not be expensive, one should be expensive)."

Not only this, but the Bigg Boss 17 winner bluntly targeted Anurag Dobhal by using 'Rider' word multple times in his vlog. Although Faruqui did not take his name, his intentions seemed pretty clear.

