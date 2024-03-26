In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, the second pitchers were two young boys with an innovative petrol detector and metre. One of them revealed that he left the house to start the business. The pitch takes an interesting turn when the Sharks try to convince the boys to talk to their parents. But will they secure a deal? Read on to find out.

Pitchers share their idea

Pitchers Siddharth Madhav and Ha Tade aged 18 and 24 were from Dehradun and Itanagar. They gave details about their product and their ask was Rs 50 Lakhs for 5% equity. They are a pre-revenue company and are set to sell their product to the market.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

Shark Anupam Mittal asked the pitchers about their backgrounds and age. Ha Tade shared that he had left his home 2 years back to found the company. When Anupam asked why did he had left, he shared, "I was studying in a reputed college and we were sure that I would get the placement but I didn't want to do a job, I tried making my parents understand but they refused. I had to leave my home." Peyush Bansal then asks, "Did you complete your college?"

Ha Tade reveals that he didn’t and to support his decision he shares that if he had continued college, he would have ended up working in a company instead of making one. Then he also shared how he met Siddharth. As Vineeta asks him about his parents, he reveals they are simple farmers.

The Sharks are shocked to find out that he is not in touch with his parents for the last 2 years. While Peyush tries to understand why he cut off his connection to his parents, Ritesh Agarwal asks him to share a message with his parents through the show. He shares a gratitude message, but the Sharks believe he is faking it.

Aman says he is a little deewana, bachkana and Anupam asks him if he can connect with his siblings. The Sharks also get curios about how he survives without meaning money. Ha Tade reveals he used to go to entrepreneurial competitions and also do coaching tuitions to earn money for survival.

He also reveals that he doesn’t stay in Dehradun anymore and has moved back to Itanagar. Annupa Mittal asks them if they got any funding from the Arunachal Pradesh government. Ha Tade’s vague answers make the Sharks suspicious and they ask Siddhath to reveal the truth.

Anupam then tells Ha, “Mujhe lagta hai aapko dramebaazi ka bohot shauq hai. Zindagi chalti hai seekh se, (I feel you do a lot of drama. Life goes on with learnings) speak the truth.”

Aman Gupta suggests they work outside, and Ha Tade should call his parents. Peyush, Vineeta, Anupam and Ritesh back out of the deal. Aman keeps reminding Ha Tade to speak to his parents.

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV.

