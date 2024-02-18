Anupam Mittal recalls being hungry for three days due to lack of money, ‘Everything was finished

Shark Tank India is back with its third chapter. It is creating significant buzz with its amazing pitchers persuading the panel to invest in their brands. Over all these years, business tycoon Anupam Mittal has gained a lot of popularity with his stint on the show. In a recent appearance on Barbershop podcast, he opened up on the struggles he faced while building an empire for himself. Anupam claimed that he once starved for three days because he had no money.

Anupam Mittal shares his entrepreneurial journey

Recalling the initial days of his life, Anupam Mittal said that his father did great in the textiles business but there came a time when they faced financial crunch. He stated, “We wouldn't realize it as kids. But about 20 of us were living in a house of 1000 square feet. Some were sleeping on the dining table, some others under it. However, as kids you don't think much and enjoy having so many kids around.”

Continuing with his thread of narration, the founder of matrimonial site revealed that his father prospered in some time and he went to the US for studies. However, his fate was tough as he couldn't find a job there. Anupam decided not to tell his parents about it as they would ask him to return to India. “That was the first time I experienced hunger. This is something everybody should do in life once because experiencing hunger teaches you a lot. There was a time when I didn't eat for 2-3 days because I couldn't eat. Friends helped but after a while you also feel bad. Credit cards are maxed out. Everything was finished. I wasn't on the streets but there was a lack of resources,” quoted the shark.

Catch a glimpse from Anupam Mittal's interview:

Talking about the times when tables turned for him, Anupam Mittal said, “I became a multi millionaire in my 20s. It was crazy. I'd never imagined it. I'd order sports car, we would party in stadiums, our corporate meetings would be on cruise ships. It was next level.” Concluding the same, Anupam asserted that he often fasts voluntarily for 24 hours.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India 3 has Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala as the 12 sharks aka judges. The show has proved to be a great medium for budding entrepreneurs to get funding from experienced business personalities. It streams on the Sony LIV app.

