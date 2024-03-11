Shark Tank India 3’s Vineeta Singh attended the Women's Premier League 2024 with a bunch of leading women from other industries - actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, boxer Mary Kom, journalist Faye D’Souza, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Uploading the picture with them, she also penned a powerful note on women’s sports and women supporting women. This post coming from Vineeta Singh will surely serve as an inspiration for many women dreaming of taking up sports.

Vineeta Singh attends DC vs RCB match at WPL

Yesterday, Vineeta Singh shared a series of pictures from the stadium with her gang of girls. In the first picture, Vineeta Singh, Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Faye D’Souza, and Masaba Gupta posed for a selfie. The next one is a boomerang clip of the girls watching the match, and the third is a solo picture of Vineeta Singh.

Along with the pictures, the Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote a caption empowering all women ont he internet. It starts with, “What a close game! What inspiring fight by both teams @delhicapitals & @royalchallengersbangalore

Two things I’m passionate about came together so beautifully tonight - thanks to all of you!

First - women’s sports. Girls who grow up playing sports become women who lead. Playing sports builds resilience and self confidence - all that women need to succeed at anything!

Advertisement

Second, women supporting women! Being a woman is hard and before anyone else, *we* must be each others’ greatest cheerleaders.”

Check out Vineeta Singh’s post here:

Further, she also wrote, “Thousands of women took time out from their responsibilities to show up today for the women on the field.

To all of you who showed up today and to all of you who were cheering from homes, you and I were a part of something magical, but we have to remember that yeh toh bas shuruaat hai!”

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one run in the last-ball thriller. The Women's Premier League (WPL) was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Royal Challengers Bangalore will have another game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: What's Shark Tank India 3 judge Namita Thapar's favorite cheat meal? Find Out