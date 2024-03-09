Namita Thapar is an exemplary woman entrepreneur who seemingly does it all. As one of the leading women on the Indian entrepreneurial scene, she inspires millions of young girls and women across the nation. On Women's Day, the Shark Tank India 3 judge ensured she played her part in empowering the girls who admire her, and her post is all too relatable. She shed light on the growing trend among women to follow unsustainable diets and also disclosed her favorite cheat meal.

Namita Thapar’s favorite cheat meal

Yesterday, Namita Thapar shared a BTS video where she is seen munching on tasty food with fellow Shark Vineeta Singh. The two tried vada paav and then paani puri. In her caption, she stressed on how it has become a trend among girls to follow unsustainable diets to achieve a certain body structure. Her caption started with, "BTS from Shark Tank set…Real women EAT ! There is a growing trend of unsustainable diets, weight loss pills & other drastic shortcuts. Body shaming & poor mental health are by products of this."

Check out Namita Thapar's post here:

Talking about the bond between her and Shark Tank India 3 judge, Vineeta Singh, she wrote, "Vineeta & I are women who adore each other, support each other & EAT together. We prioritise our fitness & balanced diet but know that 20% times a good cheat meal is a must."

She also mentioned what her favorite cheat meal is and girls would completely relate to her. It's none other than pani puri and chocolate cake. Her caption continued, "(my fav cheat meal is pani puri & chocolate cake, what’s yours?) Like our Nani said .. an extra helping of ghee & a little extra fat keeps your face youthful & glowing :) Today, on women’s day let’s commit to a better lifestyle & to loving & respecting our bodies with all its flaws.. be flawsome…awesome with the flaws."

She concluded the note on a very relatable point, writing that like many of us, she also experiences days when she feels critical of her body. The message reads, "PS - there are still days I get unhappy & critical of my body & that's ok, just learn to self talk, self love & bounce back from that negativity faster ! Happy Women's Day."

Well, this superwoman is our favorite Shark for a reason, right?

