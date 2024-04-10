Shehnaaz Gill is here to make your Wednesday evening delightful! With her presence and unfiltered nature, the actress can easily win hearts, and there are no second thoughts about it! Because of her success and professional commitments, Shehnaaz has been all over the news lately. The actress is spotted everywhere, including big events, promotions, and occasions.

Shehnaaz Gill interacts with paparazzi:

This afternoon, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted by the paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai, returning home from her dance practice. The actress was seen wearing an all-black athleisure and happily posed for the paparazzi. After posing, Shehnaaz approaches her car when the paparazzi ask her to stop and pose for the snaps.

Shehnaaz giggles while talking to them and then rushes to the car. She tells them, "Guys, dhoop lag rahi hai." The paparazzi continue asking her to stop as she sits in the car. Shehnaaz again tells them, "Dhoop lagdi hai," in a Punjabi accent, and leaves.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here-

For the uninformed, Shehnaaz was saying "Dhoop lagdi" to the paparazzi as she was indirectly promoting her recently released song, Dhup Lagdi. Dhup Lagdi is an emotional music album that features Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh. The song was released on April 11.

Apart from the music video, Shehnaaz recently made her Playback singing debut by lending her voice to a song in Patna Shuklla. Shehnaaz sang Dil Kya Irada Tera in the film and was applauded for her melodious voice.

Speaking about her Television career, it was because of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, which rose Shehnaaz Gill to fame. Her unfiltered nature was loved by the viewers, and she gained a massive fan following because of it. After her film, she never looked back and continued to strive for success. Currently, she is among the most prominent personalities in the showbiz industry.

About Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

Shehnaaz Gill officially announced her upcoming film, Sab First Class, on social media on January 20. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer, and it stars Shehnaaz Gill and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Sab First Class will also star Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik, along with Shehnaaz and Varun.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple; gives fans sneak peek into her visit