Patna Shuklla Review: Raveena Tandon's courtroom-drama has an intriguing premise and an unexpected twist

Name: Patna Shuklla

Director: Vivek Budakoti

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij

Rating: 3/5

Patna Shuklla directed by Vivek Budakoti and starring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij and Satish Kaushik among others is the story of how a student who gets wronged by exam paper swapping, gets justice.

Plot:

Tanvi Shukla (Raveena Tandon) is a small-time lawyer from Patna whose life takes a drastic turn when she decides to fight the case of Rinki Kumari (Anushka Kaushik), a 3rd year Bsc student who feels she doesn't deserve to fail the examination. The educational institute re-evaluates the examination papers but doesn't let her open her exam papers. The case gets even more complicated when Shukla learns that Rinki's papers have been exchanged with the son of one of the most powerful people in Patna. Will Tanvi succeed in proving that Rinki's papers were indeed exchanged? If yes, how? Watch Tanvi Shuklla to find out.

What works for Patna Shuklla:

Patna Shuklla's story is unique and quite intriguing. The phenomenon of exam papers getting exchanged is something that hasn't been seen much from the Hindi Film Industry. The length of just 2 hours ensures that the Raveena Tandon starrer will never feel like a slog. The film, despite being a legal drama, has good doses of emotions and light comedy to make it family friendly to watch. Almost all the performances compliment the story and improve the quality of the film. The last 20 minutes are pretty solid and help the movie end on a high.

What doesn't work for Patna Shuklla:

Patna Shuklla relies a lot on assumptions and this somehow makes the story looser than what it should be. What students feel about the marks that they think they will score should be taken with a pinch of salt, ideally. However in case of this film, the students somehow know the kind of marks that they are going to get; Something that depends on a lot of factors and clearly not just what a student feels. There are more convenient plotlines too, which decrease the impact of the film. Few scenes at the start of the film could have been avoided, to make the movie crisper. Barring this, Patna Shuklla remains quite an engaging watch.

Watch the Patna Shuklla Trailer

Performances In Patna Shuklla:

Raveena Tandon as Tanvi Shuklla is very good. She lives her character and really shines in the emotional sequences. Satish Kaushik gives major nostalgia when he is on the screen. Anushka Kaushik, who essays the role of Rinki Kumari, fairly impresses. Other supporting actors like Jatin Goswami, Manav Vij and Rahu Kher only elevate the film with their presence.

Verdict of Patna Shuklla:

Patna Shuklla is a well made legal drama with a very interesting twist in the last 20 odd minutes of the film. Yes, the movie's treatment could have been sharper and it could do away with being so presumptuous, for a better final output.

Patna Shuklla now streams on Disney Plus Hotstar. Go watch the film and share what you feel about it.

