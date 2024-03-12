Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar keep giving a sneak peek into their lives through their vlogs and active social media presence. Recently, they went to Dubai and are finally back from their trip. Interestingly, it was the couple's first trip to Dubai with their little bundle of joy, Ruhaan. From visiting Burj Khalifa to making the best memories in the mall, Dipika and Shoaib spent quality time together.

On their last day in Dubai, the duo went shopping in the mall, and Ruhaan accompanied them. Later, the couple packed their luggage and flew back to Mumbai. Dipika unpacked all the gifts that she had bought for the family members. Later, in his vlog, Shoaib wished everyone 'Chaand Mubarak.'

Ruhaan's first Ramzan

After returning to Mumbai, Shoaib Ibrahim went to the terrace to see if the moon was visible. The actor is heard saying, "Aa gaya hun main upar. Filhaal toh abhi sunset hua nahi hai. Thoda sa time hoga toh wait karte hain abhi (I have come up. At present, the sunset has not happened yet. There will be some time, so let's wait now)."

A few moments later, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's finalist finally saw the moon and wished his fans 'Chaand Mubarak.' Marking the beginning of the auspicious and pious month of Ramzan, Shoaib said that it was Ruhaan's first Ramzan. The actor asked Dipika if he was sleeping and the Sasural Simar Ka fame said yes.

Advertisement

Later, the couple went to congratulate their family members and wished them as they marked the beginning of the holy month. Besides seeking blessings from them, The duo even distributed gifts with them. Dipika gave a t-shirt and sweatshirt to Saba's husband and gifted an expensive bag to Saba.

As Shoaib ended the vlog, we had Ruhaan, who was finally awake from a sound sleep. The little munchkin seemed happy and wore a cute smile. For the unversed, Ruhaan recently turned six months old and will recently turn a year old in June.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Surbhi Chandna misses THIS from her destination wedding; drops wholesome video of moments with family