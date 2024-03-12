WATCH: Surbhi Chandna misses THIS from her destination wedding; drops wholesome video of moments with family

Surbhi Chandna, who married her longterm boyfriend Karan Sharma last week, has shared a heartwarming video from her wedding, showcasing moments from her Chooda ceremony. Still basking in the post-wedding glow, the Ishqbaaaz actress continues to share videos and pictures of the celebration with her fans on Instagram. Now, Surbhi took to her Instagram to share a wholesome video, revealing what she misses the most from her wedding celebrations.

What is Surbhi Chandna missing after her wedding celebrations?

In a touching video from her Chooda ceremony—a ritual where the bride wears a set of new bangles and is not allowed to open her eyes until all bangles are on—Chandna captured the laughter, madness, and love of the moment. She shared a video, a montage of happy moments spent with family and friends. In the clip, the actress is seen dancing joyfully in a pastel dress.

She expressed how much she misses the wedding's excitement in the caption of the post and wrote, "Been a week of being married. Major Missing all the madness."

Just one week in, and the bride is already nostalgic for the fun and frenzy of her wedding days, highlighting the unique and exhilarating experience of being a bride.

Meanwhile, the Ishqbaaaz actress hoped for her parents to relax and enjoy her wedding without stress, unlike during her elder sister's marriage. Chandna wished for her aging parents to take it easy, saying, “Now, they’ve become old also, I think it’s time for them to chill now.” She wanted all family members to feel at ease and enjoy the celebration fully, without being burdened by responsibilities.

For the unversed, after a thirteen-year relationship, Chandna and Sharma tied the knot in the first week of March 2024.

Surbhi Chandna's journey

Surbhi Chandna has earned critical acclaim for her performances as Anika Trivedi Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz and Bani Sharma Singhania in Naagin 5. Her acting career began with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, leading to her breakout role in Qubool Hai as Hayaa Qureshi. Chandna has also made her mark in a web series, starring in Amazon Mini TV's Rakshak - India's Braves.

