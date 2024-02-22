Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's Anniversary: 5 times lovebirds proved they are match made in heaven

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are a delightful couple who constantly set relationship goals. Their journey began with their marriage in 2018, and since then, they've been inseparable. In 2023, they joyfully welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Today marks their 6th wedding anniversary, having tied the knot on February 22, 2018. As Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar commemorate their 6th wedding anniversary today, let's delve into their captivating love story.

A glimpse into their personal moments



Here are 5 times when they proved they are made for each other:

Recently, Dipika shared an adorable picture on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt caption,“The most beautiful morning of 2023… pehli subah jab humara RUHAAN pehli baar humdono ke saath ward me tha… this moment can never described in words… it will be treasured for life… as this marked the most beautiful journey of our lives AS PARENTS and this makes 2023 the most beautiful year. This year I became a “mother” and am living the most beautiful phase to the fullest… but this would not be possible without the support of “Ruhaan ke papa” @shoaib2087 i want you to know ki aap best ho… and i pray every lady gets a husband like you special in this crucial phase of pregnancy/motherhood… always standing by me… taking care of me now “US” and always making sure that we both are comfortable & happy… all this along with juggling between hectic schedules. thank u shoaib… for being the best husband … best partner.. best friend… and now undoubtedly best father…and here i once again mark 2023 the best YEAR.”

On Dipika’s birthday, Shoaib took to Instagram and expressed his feelings through the caption, “Happy birthday super women. Its your first birthday as mom aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ki ye role bhi tum bakhoobi nibhaogi , jaise ab tak sare nibhaye hai. Ruhaan is in best hands as his mother is idiolised by many and is an inspiration to many Jaise main humesha kehta hu i am blessed to have you. Bas itna hi kahunga Allah tumhe duniya ko har khushi de.. lambi umr de… achchi sehat de. happy birthday once again love you.”

The couple never fails to treat their fans with their cute pictures. Shoaib shared a thank you post for Dipika and captioned, “Just want to say Thankyou @ms.dipika. For making me smile, For encouraging me when I feel defeated, Comforting me when I am sad, you are the biggest blessings from Allah to me. Thank you for all that you are, thank you for all that you do.”

Dipika shared a picture cheering her husband and wishing him all the best for his journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and wrote, “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa !!!! Ek naya safar and I’m sure ki har baar ki tarah iss baar bhi aap mujhe bahut proud feel karwaaoge because hardwork aur dedication me aap koi kami nahi chodte aur iss baar to aapko ek bahut amazing saathi mili hai iss hardwork me @anu.iyengar & i know she will make sure ki aapki ye journey bahut bahut dhamakedaar ho !!! So humdono ke iss sapne ko khulke jeeyo aur pura karo… All the best @shoaib2087 Go my hero!!! sky is the limit for u!!!”

Dipika Kakar wrote a heartfelt note in a caption expressing her love for him when Shoaib surprised her with memorable gifts to make her special day a cherishable one. She wrote, “Khwaab ko haqeeqat me kaise badla jaata hai ye koi aapse seekhe… Kisi ki muskuraahat ko apni shiddat kaise banaya jaata hai ye koi aapse seekhe…..Zindagi ki kitaab ko pyaar ki syaahi se likhkar…Use Jannat kaise banaya jaata hai ye koi aapse seekhe…. He makes sure my life is beautiful its comfortable & that Im smiling!! We face hardships together as a rock & celebrate every happy moment of life to the fullest!!! But the last 3 days were a dream that i was living!!! being pampered every moment!! everything was done planned just so that his “dippi” is happy. Today I genuinely fall short of words to express the feelings that @shoaib2087 YOU are my life partner! I am overwhelmed! Im beyond grateful!! And Im Proud !!! Proud of my Man! I Love U.”

From reel to real: The beginning of Shoaib and Dipika's love story

Their love story originated on the sets of 'Sasural Simar Ka,' where reel romance transformed into a real-life connection in 2018 for Shoaib and Dipika. Since then, the couple has been treating their fans to a visual feast with enchanting snapshots of their journey together. Dipika and Shoaib's romantic journey traces back to their first encounter on the set of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. Portraying the roles of a married couple, they captured the audience's hearts with their endearing chemistry and on-screen charm.

Rumors about Dipika dating Shoaib Ibrahim surfaced, sparking both support and criticism from their fans. Despite the speculation, the couple kept their relationship under wraps until 2016, refraining from confirming any details about their bond. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in 2018. Opting for a private nikah ceremony in Bhopal, they shared in their YouTube vlog that their initial plan of a grand wedding in Jaipur was sidelined due to familial preferences for an earlier marriage. Despite this change in plans, the couple's intimate ceremony was a testament to their enchanting love story, bringing together their closest loved ones to celebrate their union.

The arrival of baby Ruhaan

However, their greatest blessing arrived in July 2023 when they welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan. Shoaib and Dipika regularly share heartwarming pictures and videos featuring Ruhaan, forming a picture-perfect and adorable family.

