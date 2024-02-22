Shark Tank India 3 has become extremely popular. From the creative pitches to the enjoyable interactions between the sharks and entrepreneurs, many people have been entertained. The show is now in its third season and has built a strong fan following. The show has also brought profound popularity and celebrity status to popular entrepreneurs like Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, and Peyush Bansal among others, and in the upcoming episode, the sharks will witness a hilarious business pitch.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman's pitch for the sharks of Shark Tank India

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are known for the controversial show Roadies wherein they used to roast the contestants during auditions and would bring them down to see their reactions and their crisis management skills. In a video released by the channel, the duo is seen pitching a hilarious business idea to the sharks of Shark Tank India.

Vineeta Singh, Anupama Mittal, Radhika Gupta, and Aman Gupta were surprised by Raghu and Rajiv's presence on the show as they pitched a business plan. Sharing details about their business proposal, Raghu and Rajiv proposed a deal involving training for Sharks.

Have a look at the hilarious video with Raghu-Rajiv from Shark Tank India 3-

Raghu and Rajiv further complained that the sharks use a lot of business-related terms on the show which is not comprehensible for a layman and thus they would train them to use lighter words that any common man would understand. When asked for a demo, Raghu gave a few informal and Mumbai slang kind off options of words to replace professional terms.

Advertisement

In a hilarious turn of events, Rajiv also mentioned that Sharks shouldn't indulge in pep talks and small talks before talking about the business pitch. He gave a demo, in his Roadies style where he brings down the person in a rude way.

After hearing the pitch, the sharks of Shark Tank India 3 point blank rejected the same and gave Raghu - Rajiv a taste of their own medicine as they asked the duo to 'get out'.



ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: What did Anupam Mittal comment during pitch that reminded us of Ashneer Grover? FIND out