Shoaib Ibrahim is a responsible father to Ruhaan and a popular actor in the industry. He has come a long way since his debut on the screens in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He is celebrated for his diverse roles and has consistently earned love and admiration from his fans through his remarkable performances. Recently, the actor revealed his thoughts on working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shoaib Ibrahim on sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, in a Q&A session with fans, Shoaib Ibrahim responded to several queries on his Instagram story. However, one of his answers grabbed our attention. The actor responded to a fan's question, asking him if he would like to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a movie.

Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Chahoge??? Main bahut chhota hu is cheez ko chahne na chahne wala agar ye possible hua toh I will be on the top of the world (Would you like??? I am too small to say if I want to or not. If it is possible, then I will be on the top of the world)."

Look at the reaction here:

Shoaib Ibrahim on venturing into films

Further, in the Q&A session, one of his fans asked Shoaib why he doesn't work in films. To this, the Sasural Simar Ka actor reacted and wrote, "Main toh kab se wait kr raha hu..lekin mauka nahi mil raha (I've been waiting for so long...but I'm not getting the chance)."

Advertisement

Look at his response here:

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim became a household name with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka. Further, he was seen in the show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey as Varun Babbar, opposite Yesha Rughani. The actor is also known for participating in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11.

On the personal front, he is married to Dipika Kakar and has a little son whom the couple has lovingly named Ruhaan. It was in June 2023 that the duo embraced parenthood and started a new chapter in their lives. Dipika and Shoaib are definitely a match made in heaven.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: How much did Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and others charge for Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan?