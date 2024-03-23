Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: How will Lord Rama save Sita from falling for Ravana’s illusion? Watch

Shrimad Ramayan is registering good numbers on the ratings chart. Viewers love this rendition of the timeless epic, Ramayan. The show is receiving praise for its depiction and casting. While audiences already enjoyed the event of Lord Rama standing against Ravana’s sister, Shurpanakha, they are in for another visual treat. Now, Ravana has set out to bring Maa Sita. In the coming episodes, he will try to trap the goddess.

Will Sita fall for Ravana’s sinister plans?

In the latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV, Sita Mata is amazed after spotting a golden deer. The animal is not real and is just an illusion from Ravana. An excited Sita calls Shri Ram and Lakshmana to show them the beautiful deer. The brothers get worried after seeing it as they find something strange about it. Sita Maa goes on to express her desire to touch the golden deer once and to keep its memory forever in her heart. She asks Ram if he can catch the deer for her. He tells her that the golden deer doesn’t exist.

When Sita Mata says that the deer in front of her is joyful by its appearance, Lord Rama explains to her that avatars are not always pleasing but sometimes deceiving too. He states, “Mujhe bhay hai ki yeh swarn mrigh koi mayajaal hai. Bhul gayi Site, Ravana apni behen, Shurpanakha ke apmaan ka marg khoj raha hai aur yeh marg mayajaal bhi ho sakta hai (I fear that this golden deer is just a misapprehension. Did you forget Site, Ravana is searching for a route to take revenge for his sister, Shurpankha’s insult. His path could be illusion also).”

Shri Ram asks Sita to return to their cottage. She replies that in the exile period of 13 years, she didn't make express any of her wishes. However, if he wants her to not even see that beautiful creature, she will accept it. Sita appears a little disappointed at Ram’s refusal.

The caption of the promo reads, “स्वर्ण हिरण का मोह माता सीता के मन में आया है, इस बात से है वो अनजान, यह मोह नहीं माया है | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Mother Sita is unaware of the attachment to the golden deer that has come into her mind, this is not attachment but illusion. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan encompasses various gripping events from the Hindu mythological tale. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

