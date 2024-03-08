Shivangi Joshi is one of the leading television actresses in the industry. With her impressive skills and talent, she has redefined acting standards. Her presence in a show becomes one of the major inviting factors for the audience. When discussing her, there is absolutely no chance that we will miss mentioning her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira. The actress has added another memorable role to her portfolio with Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Pinkvilla brings to you a poll about Shivangi Joshi and her reel chemistry with Mohsin Khan and Kushal Tandon. Don't miss the opportunity to vote for the actor who looked best with the actress on screen.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Needless to say, Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik won the hearts of many people owing to their chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is known to be a breakthrough for both the actors, not only in terms of their popularity but also regarding their mainstream recognition.

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai onboarded Shivangi and Mohsin as the second generation in the show after Heena Khan and Karan Mehra. Well, Kartik and Naira are still referred to as one of the best on-screen pairs ever to appear on television.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

It was in the romantic drama show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were paired opposite each other as romantic leads. Although the show did not run for long, the duration was enough for the duo to leave a memorable chemistry in the hearts of the viewers.

Kushal and Shivangi as Reyansh and Aradhana, respectively, looked promising as the lead couple. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka went off-air in February 2024. Initially, Kushal dismissed the off-air news.

POLL: Shivangi Joshi looks best with Mohsin Khan or Kushal Tandon?

Pinkvilla has organized a poll where you can vote for that actor who you feel formed the best pair with Shivangi Joshi in the television shows. So, vote for your favorite pair and let them win!

