Surbhi Chandna can't get over her wedding hangover; showcases special romantic detail in her nail art; PIC

Surbhi Chandna, who tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Sharma, earlier this month, has been actively sharing pictures on her social media lately. The actress is committed to sharing every detail of her wedding with her fans, ensuring they're kept in the loop.

Almost a month since their nuptials, but our newlywed bride, Surbhi, is still reveling in the joy of her wedding. She recently shared a romantic detail of her wedding nail art, lovingly dedicated to her husband, Karan.

Surbhi Chandna shares a romantic detail

The newlywed television star, Surbhi Chandna, exchanged vows with her long-term boyfriend on March 2, 2024. The couple, having dated for almost thirteen years, had made their relationship official well before their wedding. Following the ceremony, the bride began sharing snapshots from their special day. The couple's social media was quickly filled with blessings, love, and well-wishes from fans, friends, and well-wishers.

Earlier today, the Ishqbaaz actress took to her Instagram to post a picture of her hands, displaying a romantic gesture from her wedding to husband Karan. Specifically, it was her wedding nail art adorned with Sharma’s initials, ‘KS.’

Pointing this out, the Qubool Hai actress writes, “Did you even notice this, sir? @karansharma09 Not only was the name in the mehndi, but the initials with a heart were also on the nails. Cute, right?”

The actress never misses an opportunity to flaunt the small yet significant ways she honors her beloved husband. These gestures showcase the genuine depth of their love. Clearly, through these pictures, one can see that the actress is still deeply immersed in the joy of her wedding.

In her previous post’s caption, she shared her longing for the wedding's thrill, writing, "Been a week of being married. Major Missing all the madness.”

About Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has earned critical acclaim for her roles as Anika Trivedi Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz and Bani Sharma Singhania in Naagin 5. She began her acting career with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which led to her breakthrough role in Qubool Hai as Hayaa Qureshi. Chandna has also made a significant impact in the digital world, starring in the web series Rakshak - India's Braves on Amazon Mini TV.

