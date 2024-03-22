Elvish Yadav can finally breathe a sigh of relief after spending five days in police custody, as the Noida court has approved his bail in the snake venom case. His parents have been vocal about his innocence, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case. Now, after some legal procedures, Yadav's bail request has been granted.

Bail granted to Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav's bail plea faced a delay in court due to the lawyer's strike. However, this afternoon, his plea was finally heard and reports indicate that the YouTuber has been granted bail by the Noida court. The case hearing has been concluded, and now the paperwork and other legal processes are in progress. Elvish is expected to be released later this evening.

Have a look at Elvish Yadav's recent post on Instagram promoting his new project:

Elvish Yadav's advocate Prashant Rathi on bail

In a media interaction, Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi confirmed that Yadav has been granted bail based on two sureties worth rupees 50,000 each. He mentioned that the honorable court has granted the bail, however, Elvish will be released following a few legal proceedings. Rathi stated that they argued upon Elvish being framed in the case as no substance of the NDPS Act was seized from him. He also added that the other two people arrested, Vinay Yadav and Ishwar Yadav, were also granted bail.

The snake venom case

A tip-off led to the busting of a rave party on November 3rd, 2023. Maneka Gandhi's People For Animals organization conducted a sting operation to put an end to the party. There were suspicions about Elvish Yadav's involvement in supplying snake venom, which were raised after he posted videos with a snake, but the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 denied any connection to the case. He explained that the snake was used for a shoot and revealed that singer Fazilpuria had arranged the snakes.

At the wild rave party, authorities confiscated nine snakes and their venom. The samples obtained from the event indicated that the snake venom was being used for intoxication purposes. Yadav and five others were implicated in the case, with five of them being apprehended. Meanwhile, the YouTuber was subjected to a lengthy interrogation session.

Elvish made videos on Instagram and stated that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the case. He also stated that he would cooperate with the police officials in the legal proceedings of the case.

Elvish Yadav's parents' reaction to his arrest

Elvish Yadav's parents gave media interviews and mentioned that their son is innocent and is being framed in the case. They showed complete trust in him. A few videos of his parents getting emotional went viral on the internet which led to many celebrities coming out in his support. Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni tweeted about him and wrote, "After seeing Elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart.. I hope she meets her son ASAP and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in the future."

Abhishek Kumar, Bigg Boss 17's first runner-up also tweeted in Yadav's favor and wrote, "During this challenging time, I support #ElvishYadav and remain confident in the judicial system to ensure justice prevails. Elvish ke family ko iss difficult time me dil se saath deta hu Aaj unhe rota dekh mere bhi aansu nikl aaye. Jai shree ram sab acha ho."

The news of Elvish's release from police custody has left his ardent fans elated as they wait curiously to see him walk out of the jail.

