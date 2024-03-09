Surbhi Chandna turned heads with her mesmerizing beauty in her bridal lehenga that she opted for her wedding. The actress recently got hitched to her beau, Karan R Sharma, on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace Hotel, Jaipur. Post-marriage, the couple has made their first appearance as a married couple, and we are already in awe of their look. Let us have a look!

Surbhi Chandna shines in a yellow ensemble

Surbhi Chandna's marriage ceremony was no less than a fairytale. Be it at her pre-wedding festivities or the grand wedding day, the actress made every moment feel enchanted. Surbhi and her husband, Karan, were recently spotted at the airport as they returned from Jaipur, wrapping up the wedding festivities. It was the first time that they posed for the paparazzi hand-in-hand as Mr and Mrs.

The Ishqbaaz fame shined in a yellow suit. The net border and simple yet elegant work on the dress did not go unnoticed. Karan R Sharma complemented her in an embroidered kurta that he paired with denim pants. The two glowed differently, and their smiles turned out to be their best makeup.

Look at the video:

Surbhi Chandna's wedding to Karan Sharma

As already mentioned, Surbhi married her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on the 2nd of March. The wedding events included a chooda (wedding bangles) ceremony, mehendi, and a Sufi night on March 1. It also had a Haldi ceremony followed by pheras and a grand reception.

For her mehndi, the actress opted for an olive green and blue lehenga set. It not only exuded vibrant vibes but also looked stylish. Surbhi was dressed in a lilac flared skirt and a matching halterneck blouse for her haldi. Her choice of accessories to style the outfit was way too perfect. Speaking of her bridal look, the actress looked ethereal in a heavily embellished sea-green lehenga. It featured a work of heavy zardozi art, sequins, and pearls.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna solidified her status in the industry with her acting chops in Ishqbaaz as Anika opposite Nakuul Mehta. She is also known for her stints on Qubool Hai and Sherdil Shergill.

