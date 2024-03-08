Surbhi Chandna’s sea green wedding lehenga took 1680 hours and 70 days to create; Details inside

It’s raining weddings in showbiz. And amidst the splendor of high-profile celebrations, the much-anticipated marriage of tinsel town beauty, Surbhi Chandna with her beau, Karan R Sharma happened on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace Hotel, Jaipur. Though Surbhi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in every costume she donned during the wedding celebrations, the one she wore on her special day caught everyone’s attention. The actress took an unconventional route and chose an embellished, sea green lehenga with pops of pink carnation as her bridal ensemble. The designers of the attire, Jigar and Nikita have revealed some details about the same.

Surbhi Chandna’s wedding lehenga reflected her personality

Surbhi Chandna's wedding lehenga featured intricate zardozi embroidery with French knot floral motifs and sequins. The corset-style, full-sleeved blouse had pearl detailing on the sea-green material, adding a regal charm and ethereal quality to the overall look. The most striking feature of the blouse was its dome-like design at the bottom, embellished with sequins and pearls. It has now been learned that it took a whopping 70 days and 1680 hours of hard work to create this masterpiece and transform Surbhi’s vision into reality.

In a conversation with Etimes, designer duo, Jigar and Nikita elaborated on the idea behind making such an elegant outfit. They stated, “Surbhi has a unique personality and we wanted her wedding outfit to reflect the same. Instead of traditional red, pink, or ivory, we chose turquoise because it matches her calm, friendly, and cheerful demeanor.”

The designers added, “Our goal was to maintain tradition while adding a modern touch that would suit both Surbhi and Karan. It took us almost 70 days to finish it, with intricate zardozi work and pearl detailing. When Surbhi wore it on her big day and smiled, all the hard work felt worth it. We’re really happy she trusted us.”

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna’s dreamy wedding look

Surbhi also opened up on her atypical bridal dress and said that though she has portrayed a bride on screen multiple times, like all other girls, she also dreamt about her wedding attire for years. The Ishqbaaz actress thanked Jigar and Nikita for making her dream come true.

She recalled the moment when she first saw the lehenga and stated, “I was speechless, and the little girl in me did a happy dance.”

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan R Sharma after dating him for almost a decade. The couple held a grand three-day festivities for their family and close friends. The lavish wedding events included a chooda (wedding bangles) ceremony, mehendi, and a Sufi night on March 1 and Haldi, followed by pheras and a reception on March 2.

