Surbhi Chandna papped at airport while leaving for her wedding; says “Mera dulha wait kar raha hai”

Earlier today, actress Surbhi Chandna was spotted at the Mumbai airport, setting off for her wedding scheduled on March 1, 2024. The actress radiated a bridal glow, eagerly anticipating her reunion with her groom. She is set to exchange vows with her long-time beau, Karan Sharma, after a thirteen-year relationship.

Surbhi Chandna’s interaction with paparazzi

This morning, Surbhi hurried to Mumbai airport for her flight to Jaipur, where her wedding ceremony will be held. She was captured by the paparazzi, and while responding to their request for photos, she quipped, “Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai (Be quick my groom is waiting).” The soon-to-be bride donned a golden yellow outfit, crafted from a lustrous, soft fabric.

Surbhi’s reaction to paparazzi's jest

As wedding bells toll for Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna, the latter’s airport appearance earlier today drew playful calls of "Bhabhi ji (Sister-in-law)" from the paparazzi, eliciting a blushing smile. She playfully remarked, “Hone wali, hone wali (soonto-be),” later suggesting they call her sister-in-law post-wedding when she returns with sweets. When a paparazzo affectionately referred to Karan and Surbhi’s union as "Rabb ne bana di jodi (A match made by God)," she gratefully acknowledged,“Ho gaya wo sab sach ho gaya (It all became true).” Subsequently, Surbhi promised a joint appearance with her soon-to-be husband, Karan Sharma.

How Surbhi and Karan were welcomed at Jaipur airport

Upon arriving at Jaipur airport with her fiancé Karan Sharma, Surbhi Chandna received a hearty welcome to the beat of dhol, marking a grand commencement to their wedding festivities in Jaipur. The Ishqbaaaz actress and her would-be-husband officially announced their wedding on January 15, 2024.

About Surbhi Chandna’s career

Surbhi Chandna debuted in 2009 with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, later gaining fame through Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, and Sanjivani.

