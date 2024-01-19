Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Popatlal finally get married? THIS actress to enter show
As per the new promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers will yet again explore Popatlal's wedding track. Chotti Sardarnii actress roped in to play a cameo in the show.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been rulling the hearts of the Indian audiences since a long time. The viewers of the show are eagerly awaiting for two things to happen in the show. First is the re-entry of Daya Ben played by actress Disha Vakhani and Popatlal's wedding.
Shyam Pathak who plays the character of Popatlal in the show is portrayed as an eligible bachelor. Since the beginning of the show, many tracks were introduced about Popatlal's wedding, however, the character continues to stay single. Now, as per the upcoming track, it is assumed that Popatlal might get married.
A new actress roped in as Popatlal's love interest
As per a report in IWMBuzz.com Chotti Sardarni actress Puja Bharati Sharma has been roped in to play a cameo opposite Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The report suggests that the actress will play the character of Anokhi in the show and the role is said to be a cameo.
The promo of the same is also out wherein Sodhi takes the Tapu Sena to a mall. The kids ask Popatlal to join them. Sodhi tells him that he should join them to a mall and he might meet the girl of her dreams. Later, Popatlal collides with Anokhi and gets mesmerized.
Have a look at the promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah below-
While sharing the promo of the show, Puja wrote, "Be ready to witness all fun and madness with my new character “Anokhi” in TMKOC. So happy to be a part of this amazing show.Can’t wait to share the episodes with you guys. Stay tuned for so much fun coming your way!"
The recent new entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Recently, actress Monaz Mevawalla entered Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. The actress replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who left the show and accused the makers of disrespect along with other serious allegations. Bansiwal has also lodged an F.I.R against the producer of the show Asit Modi and others.
Actresses like Monika Badhoria and Priya Ahuja Rajda came in support of Jennifer and slammed the makers for the atmosphere on the sets. Shailesh Lodha who earlier played the character of Tarak Mehta in the show also quit the show and revealed that he was disrespected by Asit Modi who used derogatory remarks against him. After Lodha's exit, the makers roped in actor Sachin Shroff to step into his shoes as Mr. Mehta.
Why did Boycott TMKOC trend on Twitter (now X)?
A few weeks ago, the makers introduced the track wherein they promoted Daya Ben's re-entry. The show had previously promised her entry, however, things didn't materialize. This time around, viewers were quite hopeful for her exit. However, Modi twisted the track yet again. Angry viewers took to Twitter (now X) and trended #BoycottTMKOC as they felt fooled by the makers using the tactics to play with their emotions.
Producer Asit Modi shared a special message wherein he promised the viewers that he would soon bring their favorite Daya Ben back into the show. Amidst these claims, there was news of actress Disha Vakani who played the character of Daya in the show delivering her second baby.
Vakhani had previously taken a break from the show because of the delivery of her first baby.
