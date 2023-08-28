Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani describes 4 years of her journey as Sonu Bhide

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani is among the well-known actors in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. The actress essays the role of Sonu Bhide in the hit sitcom and is praised for her acting mettle. Palak joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali, and since then, she has been winning the hearts of the viewers. On 27 August, Palak completed 4 successful years of playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Palak Sindhwani describes 4 years of Sonu:

A few hours ago, Palak Sindhwani took to her social media handle and shared a picture on her Instagram story. In this snap, we see Palak seeking blessings in a Gurudwara. Sharing this picture, Palak wrote, "27th august, 2019, I appeared on television for the first time, So raw with eagerness to learn & grow as A an actor, as an individual, Just me and my God from then till now, It's been an incredible journey, Received so much love and support from you all, My heart is full of immense gratitude for this life and I'm excited about where I'm heading bcos I have complete faith in him, I know he'll take me to places where my presence is appreciated, He'll only provide me with the BEST, Thank you for always having my back, With you by my side, Life feels easy and exciting!"

In another snap, Palak is seen cutting a cake as she celebrates four years of acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Apart from Disha Vakani, several other actors such as Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda, who was a part of the show since its inception, also took a midway exit recently after almost 14 years.

