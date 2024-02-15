Tejasswi Prakash reveals how she celebrated Valentine's Day, pens a heart-melting note for beau Karan Kundrra

Yesterday, Instagram was filled with posts about Valentine's Day, with almost everyone expressing their love. However, amidst all that, the power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra ended their day with a romantic date night. Tejasswi shared a sneak peek of their date night on social media, while Karan focused on the simplicity and authenticity of their relationship.

Tejasswi Prakash’s emotional Valentine’s Day post

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are constantly setting the bar higher with their relationship. Last night, Tejasswi gave us a sneak peek into their romantic date night on her social media. In her post, she expressed her gratitude towards her beloved Karan for arranging such a beautiful evening.

The Naagin 6 actress penned down a heat-melting note for Karan and shared it along with the post. The caption reads, “Happy valentines sunny @kkundrra to all those who found love, never take it for granted… And to the ones looking, I hope you all get to experience love ,companionship, respect, team, solace, safe and fulfilment the way I do today…P.S. @kkundrra thank you for tonight I love you.”

How did Karan Kundraa react to Tejasswi’s Instagram post?

Karan couldn't resist expressing his affectionate response after Tejasswi posted their lovely moment on social media. Kundrra reacted to this heart-melting post with, “I love you 3000,” in the comment section.

The couple spilled all the details of their day on their social media account. Tejasswi's morning post gave a glimpse into their cozy coffee date, as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Advertisement

Tejasswi’s reaction on Karan Kundrra’s post

Afterwards, the actor from Kitani Mohabbat Hai posted on Valentine's Day, discussing the importance of simplicity and authenticity in their relationship. He expressed how her presence brings a sense of calmness to his hectic life and provides solace in every aspect. Tejasswi in reply to his post said, “Happy valentines love thank you for all that you are and all that you make me sunny,”

The couple continued to express their love for one another in the comment section. Their deep love and understanding only serve to strengthen their bond.

Many times the couple has been seen exchanging romantic glances with each other on various occasions. The real-life chemistry between the couple was very well seen on the reality show Temptation Island India.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi feels 'elated' as he visits BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi