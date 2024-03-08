Tejasswi Prakash shares thought-provoking poem paired with scintillating PICS to celebrate Women's Day

Actress Tejasswi Prakash is extending her International Women’s Day wishes to women everywhere from Vasiliki, Greece. In a recent post, she shared a beautiful poem that captures the true essence of womanhood, paired with stunning photographs. Through this post, Tejasswi also offers a glimpse into her current trip. She dazzled in a sparkling white gown.

Tejasswi’s thought-provoking poem

Tejasswi Prakash has consistently captivated her audience with her exceptional social media posts, which often set trends. The Bigg Boss 15 winner has once again impressed everyone with her beautiful yet bold poem about the reality of womanhood on this International Women’s Day. She writes, “Woman I am. Bleed I do. Scars I bear. Tolerance I need. Voice I have. Brave I feel. Strong I stand. Love I share. Life I create. Woman I am - Vasiliki.”

The poem celebrates all women, highlighting their bravery, the scars they carry, their immense tolerance, their ability to give birth, and their strength to stand tall without complaining.

Tejasswi Prakash’s International Women’s Day post pictures

Tejasswi Prakash wished every woman a happy International Women’s Day, appreciating them deeply. Along with the poem, she shared a few pictures of herself looking mesmerizing in a sparkling white backless bodycon gown that accentuated her curves. The semi-transparent dress presented a bold look for the Swaragini actress. She paired the gown with high-heeled stilettos and opted for a high, neat ponytail that perfectly complemented her dress, allowing her to flaunt her back unapologetically. With subtle night makeup, she looked like a goddess in her captivating photos.

About Tejasswi Prakash’s journey

Tejasswi Prakash is a prominent name in the television industry, having earned widespread acclaim for her roles, including Ragini in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and the memorable triple roles of Pratha, Prathna, and Pragati in Naagin 6. In 2020, Prakash showcased her adventurous side on the Colors TV stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She further solidified her status in the entertainment industry by winning the highly talked-about reality show Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.