Today (March 8) is the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. This day honors Lord Shiva and devotees observe fast, meditate, offer prayers, perform puja and pour milk on Lord Shiva. Hindus across the world observe this significant festival. Many television actors are observing this day and Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat talked to us sharing his plans for this auspicious day.

Paras Kalnawat shares his Maha Shivratri plans

The Kundali Bhagya actor shared that Lord Shiva holds a special day in his heart and he also regularly practices meditation. Paras Kalnawat said, "Lord Shiva holds a special place in my heart, and I love all the qualities he represents; one of the best qualities inspired by him that I believe in, is meditation, and I practice it every day. Meditating helps me to maintain balance in my life and achieve calm and composure that I need."

Check out Paras Kalnawat's post on the occasion of Shivratri here:

Talking about his plans for the day, the actor said that he would seek connection with Lord Shiva and visit temples. He added, "On the occasion of Mahashivratri, we come together to perform puja and visit temples, seeking deep connection with Lord Shiva - a deity known for his strength and compassion. My immersion in the divine presence of God inspires me to embody his virtues of righteousness, humility, and resilience. This auspicious day reminds us to nurture our spiritual selves and deepen our understanding of the eternal truth that Lord Shiva embodies. Jai Mahakal!"

Advertisement

Today, the actor also shared a few pics that show him meditating in front of a Mahadev idol. He uploaded the pictures with the caption, "Bolo Har Har Mahadev."

Besides Kalnawat, several celebrities from the industry including Karan Kundrra, Jiya Shankar, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Abhishek Malhan and Ankita Lokhande, among others took to their social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2024: Karan Kundrra, Sunil Grover, Ashneer Grover and others extend wishes on auspicious day