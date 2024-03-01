Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world. It has been a long time since the actor has been a part of the industry and enjoys a massive fanbase. Whether it is about impressing the audience with his acting chops or proving his versatility as a host, he is impressively exceptional at whatever he does. Lately, Karan is on a roll as he is all set to mark his presence in the upcoming film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

Karan Kundrra in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer

Sharing the poster of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely on his social media, the Temptation Island host surprised fans by announcing his forthcoming project. The yet-to-be-released movie stars Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles, while Karan Kundrra plays a significant role. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film revolves around societal issues like dowry and criticism around dark skin tone.

The poster shared by the Bigg Boss 15 fame shows him wearing a green-colored kurta. By the looks of it, he seems to be adding a fun element to the film. Besides him, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely's poster features Randeep Hooda as a cop, while Ileana D'Cruz plays a girl belonging to a typical north Indian family. Karan Kundrra captioned the post, "This women's day, get ready for some desi drama with #TeraKyaHogaLovely in cinemas on 8th March 2024!"

Have a look at his post:

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer is out

Featuring Karan Kundrra, Ileana D'Cruz, and Randeep Hooda, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is set against the backdrop of Haryana. The trailer shows Ileana being rejected by several families for marriage because of her dark complexion.

The caption of the post read, "Lovely ki life mein ek chiz hamesha pakki hai - back-to-back siyappas #TeraKyaHogaLovely hitting the theatres on women’s day, 8th March, 2024."

Watch the trailer here:

About Karan Kundrra

The actor made his debut with Ektaa Kapoor's popular television show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Karan went on to star in shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai. His popularity skyrocketed owing to his participation in Bigg Boss 15, and he emerged as the 2nd runner-up.

