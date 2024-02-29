Teri Meri Doriyaann Promo: Angad ousts Seerat from the house as he learns of her evil plans against Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann has maintained a good rating on the viewership charts since its inception. The show which has been captivating the audiences with its interesting twists and turns in the plotline is currently focusing on Seerat trying to prove Sahiba unstable. In the latest episode, Angad learns about Seerat’s sinister plans and makes her leave the house. Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar as Angad and Sahiba respectively.

Angad kicks Seerat out of the house

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has posted a new video from a recent episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann. It begins with Seerat pleading with Angad and asking him not to throw her out of the house. She reveals that she conspired against Sahiba because she wanted to remove Sahiba from his life. Seerat says that she was just fulfilling Angad’s wish and also makes him recall his promise of taking care of her.

Angad gets angry and states that he doesn’t want to keep his promise anymore because Seerat doesn’t deserve his care. He orders her to leave the house.

Seerat tries to convince Sahiba. But she also does not forgive Seerat for her misdeeds. Angad grabs Seerat’s hand and shows her the door. Seerat hugs Angad and expresses her feelings for him. Angad gets annoyed at this and remains adamant about his decision.

The caption of the clip reads, “Seerat se sunn kar uski sachchaayi, Angad ne usey nikala hai ghar se. Aise mein ab kya hoga Seerat ka agla qadam? (After knowing about Seerat’s truth, Angad throws her out of the house. What will Seerat do next?).”

In the previous episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Angad and Garry shocked the Brar family by exposing Veer’s dirty plans against Sahiba.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann follows three intertwining love stories between the Brar brothers and the Monga sisters. It is set against a Punjabi backdrop. Apart from Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora.

Teri Meri Doriyaann airs every Mon-Sun at 7 pm on Star Plus and digitally streams on Disney+Hotstar.

