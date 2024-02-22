TRPs are one of the most efficient ways for the makers and the channel to determine the performance of their shows. We are currently in the seventh week of the year and the TRP rating for the week is out. This week, there are no major changes in the ratings, compared to last week. Like the last week and a few weeks before, Anupamaa tops the charts.

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa does it yet again! The show has topped the TRP charts with a respectable 2.7 points. However, the show did witness a slight dip of 0.1 points as compared to the last week. Nevertheless, the show still tops the charts with a decent margin. The current track of the show revolves around Shruti learning about Anuj and Anupamaa's past. While Anupamaa decided to not meet Anuj ever again for Aadhya's (Choti Anu) sake, Anuj don't want to lose her.

In the previous episodes, Shruti decided to step away from Anuj and Anupamaa's lives. However, Aadhya was reluctant for her to stay and marry Anuj.

Have a look at Rupali Ganguly's fun reel from the sets of Anupamaa-

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is consistent at number 2 with 2.4 ratings. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in lead roles. The show's current track revolves around Savi's struggle to get used to her marital status and adjust to the Bhosale house.

In the upcoming episodes, Savi will face yet another trouble as she loses her scholarship because of her marital status. It will be exciting to see if Savi will be able to reverse the decision taken by the Board of Members of Bhosale Institute.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at number third spot with 2.3 points. The show saw a jump in the ratings for a few weeks. The fourth generation of the show is slowly and steadily getting back the show's form. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira taking a stand for herself and teaching Yuvraj a lesson.

4. Jhanak

Jhanak secured 2.3 ratings and is a consistent performer. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak sneaking into Anirudh's house as a nurse to take care of him after his fatal accident. She was disguised as a nurse and continued to take care of him throughout. In the previous episode, she was exposed by Bipasha in front of the entire family. Anirudh and Arshi along with other members of the family were shocked to know that all this while Jhanak stayed in the house in the disguise of a nurse.

5. Imlie

Imlie ranked fifth in the TRP chart for week 7. It secured 1.9 points. The show witnessed a new entry of police inspector Surya Pratap Reddy in the show, who is Agastya's look-alike. Imlie who was shattered by Agastya's demise thought that he was alive when she saw Surya, only to be disappointed later. The show stars popular actors Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles.

6. Pandya Store

Pandya Store secured 1.8 ratings on the TRP charts this week. The current track of the show revolves around Makhwana's being in trouble because of Amrish. Natasha proposed an idea to wash the orthodox image of their family in the public eye. She suggested that all the daughters-in-law participate in a local pageant which can give people an idea that the family is outgoing and has modern thinking.

7. Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is also consistent this week with a 1.8 rating. The current track of the show is all about Angad trying to win over Sahiba again while she is trapped in a major conspiracy by Seerat and a mystery man.

