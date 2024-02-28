Teri Meri Doriyaann has been keeping the fans on the edge of their seats with the intriguing twists in the plot of the show. The viewers were still recovering from the major twist of Sahiba calling off Veer and Keerat's wedding and now, the makers introduced the high-voltage drama as Veer tried to conspire against Sahiba. Well, now, Angad knows about him and will expose Veer in front of the family.

Angad and Garry expose Veer in front of the Brar family

In Teri Meri Doriyaann, Angad and Garry reveal to the Brar family that Veer was helping Seerat plot against Sahiba. The family stands shocked and refuses to accept it. They ask Angad for proof as Veer states that he is innocent. Garry gets Veer's guitar and shows everyone that Veer hid drugs in the guitar. While Veer gets shocked and at a loss of words, he still doesn't accept the accusations. Angad gets the jacket Veer wore the previous night to make him busy while Seerat carries with the dirty plan to harm Sahiba.

Finally, Veer accepts the accusations and reveals that Sahiba broke off his marriage resulting in him getting trolled on social media as he is a known singer. He mentions that he planned to take revenge on Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) the day she called off his wedding with Keerat. Sahiba and Angad stand shocked while the family still tries to process Veer's reality.

Veer also reveals how Angad embarrassed him when he took him to the Monga house and made him apologize to everyone. Sahiba gets teary-eyed knowing that Angad cared about her family and got them the apology that they deserved.

Seerat and Veer's plan against Sahiba

The current track of the show started with an interesting twist and a mysterious angle as the makers kept the identity of the person helping Seerat plot against Sahiba under wraps. The makers teased the fans by showing Seerat talking to a mysterious person about harming Sahiba. This left the viewers guessing about the person's identity. While fans speculated him to be either Garry or Veer, it was revealed that the person trying to harm Sahiba was none other than Veer.

Seerat and Veer spiked Sahiba's drinking water with some chemicals that made her hallucinate things. Sahiba became paranoid and did weird stuff around the Brar mansion. The family sent her to the asylum, however, Angad fought the Doctors and got her back into the house. He learned about someone trying to harm Sahiba.

After joining the dots, Garry and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) realized that Sahiba felt thirsty more often and came to the conclusion that her drinking water was spiked. After keeping a strict eye on Sahiba, Seerat was caught and was asked about the person helping her carry out the conspiracy. After being reluctant initially, Seerat reveals Veer's name.

Veer played by Jatin Arora to exit Teri Meri Doriyaann

After the major revelation, the viewers will witness actor Jatin Arora, who plays the character of Veer's exit from the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jatin revealed that he has quit the show owing to health issues. He also felt that the character has been utilized to the maximum levels.

He mentioned getting to play many shades like that of a Sufi singer, to that of a loyal brother and brother-in-law, followed by the romantic guy, a grey shade and a complete antagonist. He intends to work on himself and get better soon before picking other shows.

