Teri Meri Doriyaann is riding high on success. The show is performing well on the TRP charts and fans are intrigued to watch the upcoming twists in the show. The upcoming episodes of the show will have Angad taking a firm stand for Sahib and might also go against his own family.

Angad rescues Sahiba

Sahiba fell prey to Seerat and a mystery man's conspiracy which has resulted in her hallucinating and getting paranoid. As a side effect of spiked water that Sahiba was made to drink, she was imagining things. Taking advantage of her condition, Mandeep and other Brar family members got her admitted to a mental asylum.

Sahiba requests the doctors and nurses of the hospital to let her go and that she isn't mentally unstable, however, they force her on the hospital bed and treat her like a patient. In the nick of time, Angad enters the hospital room to save Sahiba. A few ward boys and a doctor try to stop him, but he becomes determined to rescue Sahiba and fights them. Angad meets Sahiba and hugs her. He feels sad for her state.

Have a look at the promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann's episode here-

Advertisement

Furthermore, Angad lifts Sahiba in his arms and tells everyone that he will take Sahiba back to her house and anyone who tries to stop them would face dire consequences.

Angad's mother Mandeep's plan fails

Angad and Veer's mothers discuss the aftermath of Sahiba's exit from their lives. Mandeep mentions that citing Sahiba's mental health, she would speed up Angad's divorce from Sahiba and would get him married to a girl of her choice. Veer's mother asks her to find a suitable girl for Veer as well.

As the duo rejoice in Sahiba's exit from the house, they see Angad entering the Brar mansion with Sahiba in her arms. Mandeep and Veer's mother get shocked as they realize their plan might not work. Seerat also witnesses the same.

Seerat's conspiracy against Sahiba

Seerat along with a mystery man conspired against Sahiba to make it look like she has lost her mental stability. Seerat has been spiking the water that Sahiba drinks daily and as a result of the same, Sahiba feels constant danger around her and started behaving weirdly.

In the previous episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann, she felt that the roof fan would fall on her and when ran in the corridors, she felt like the walls were coming closer to her and would crush her.

Earlier, Seerat was seen speaking to a mystery man about their plan while the suspense remains on the identity of the person with whom she has been conspiring against Sahiba and Angad. It can be assumed that the mystery person can be Veer or Garry. However, fans curiously await for the suspense to unfold soon.

Angad and Sahiba's divorce

While Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) had decided to call off his divorce from Sahiba, circumstances brought him into a tight spot. As Sahiba exposed Veer and canceled his wedding with Keerat, he went berserk and stated that he would harm himself. In that situation, all family members tried to stop Veer and in the course of action, Sahiba marched towards Veer to stop his tactics but Angad grabbed her and accidentally slapped and pushed her.

Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar), who decided to call off Keerat's wedding with Veer based on his aggression, decided to divorce Angad, who's equally short-tempered. However, Angad has been trying to apologize to her and sort out the differences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba gets paranoid; Seerat joins hands with mystery man to conspire against her