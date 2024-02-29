Teri Meri Doriyaann is riding high on success. The show has been winning the audience's hearts ever since its inception. The current track revolves around Angad exposing Seerat and Veer's conspiracies against Sahiba. While the viewers are set to witness a lot of drama in the show, they will be disappointed to learn that actress Prachi Hada who plays the character of Keerat has quit owing to creative differences.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prachi Hada revealed everything behind her making this big decision.

Prachi Hada on quitting Teri Meri Doriyaann

Prachi said, "I come from a background where I have worked in movies and web space and have performed in those projects. When I signed Teri Meri Doriyaann, I was excited about it because of the complex and out-of-the-box character. A tomboy, who likes to wrestle. However, there was no exploration of the character. I was not doing anything in the show. There was no creative satisfaction. Being strong-headed, independent, and having wrestling capacities, Keerat was not anywhere in the show."

She added, "Even during a Kabbadi match sequence, Keerat was made to sit while her elder sister took charge. That's not what I imagined Keerat to be. I had my discussions with the production house and raised my concerns to them about the graph of my character and it is very disheartening that despite persuading them to explore Keerat more, I didn't see any progression in her character. I also told them that they weren't using my capabilities as an actress, but things didn't turn out the way I wished for."

Have a look at Prachi Hada's farewell post from the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann-

Prachi added, "When I signed the show, I was told that I would be required for at least 22 to 24 days a month. However, I was only called for 6 to 7 days. And even on those days, I used to sit for long hours and wait for my scenes. In the scenes, I was either standing with the family or having a one-line dialogue. Considering my potential, I can't stand in one corner as a crowd and add no value to the show or my craft as an actress. The decision was long due. I have been contemplating it for two months."

Prachi Hada on Keerat and Garry's story progression

She said, "Towards the end of the journey, I did get to perform a little. There was KeeRy's (Keerat-Garry) story progression, however, I don't see that happening quite well. I believe the makers want to focus only on SahAn (Sahiba-Angad played by Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria) and that's how the upcoming tracks will unfold."

Prachi Hada on bidding adieu to the cast

Prachi added, "It is definitely difficult. When I was posting the farewell note on social media, I felt very heavy. But what needs to be done, needs to be done. I had a beautiful time with the cast members of the show."

Has Prachi Hada shot for her last day?

Prachi replied, "I guess, I'm done for the show. I was raising my concerns to the makers and recently got a message from them that they're ready to relieve me. So, yes, I suppose, I won't be shooting for it anymore."

For the uninitiated, the show will also witness the exit of actor Jatin Arora who played the character of Veer. The actor quit the show due to health reasons.

Teri Meri Doriyaann features other actors like Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Gauri Tonk, Tushar Dhembla and Roopam Sharma among others.

