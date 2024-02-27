The storyline of Teri Meri Doriyaann is becoming more intriguing with each passing episode. The current plot focuses on Seerat and Veer's attempt to harm Sahiba, while Angad is determined to uncover the truth and find out who is behind Sahiba's troubles. In the midst of intense drama, actor Jatin Arora, who portrays Veer Brar, is preparing to exit the show.

Jatin Arora aka Veer Brar on his exit from Teri Meri Doriyaann

He said, "I'd like to clarify that I wasn't told about my track exit, I resigned from the show. It happened back in January when I took a call because of various reasons. I've not been keeping well lately and want to prioritize my health. Also, I feel Veer was quite utilized in the show and I got the opportunity to portray a lot of shade throughout my journey in the show. Veer started off as a Sufi singer and lovable brother to Angad and an ideal brother-in-law for Sahiba.:

He added, "Veer graduated to be that love-struck guy as his romance with Keerat blossomed. The character then took a grey shade and then completely turned jet black (laughs). I had a lot of fun doing the show and it has been a fulfilling journey so far."

Have a look at Jatin Arora's post from the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann-

Jatin Arora further added, "The ultimate goal is different and to reach there, you have to start from somewhere and head towards that goal."

Jatin Arora reveals that it was 'heartbreaking' to take the decision

"It was obviously heartbreaking mainly because of the wonderful people that I've been working with, over these years. However, I had many things on my mind and thus the decision was inevitable."

Jatin Arora on co-star's reaction to his decision

Jatin revealed that his co-stars told him to stay in the show. He said, "They were all asking me to work it out and figure out some way to be associated with the show. They told me that I can do it. Manveer Jee, who plays Angad's mother and I share a great bond. It is more like a past-life connection. She loves me dearly like a son and I also adore her a lot. She also told me that I should stay. However, suddenly, my instincts told me that I should quit and I'm someone who follows my instincts."

Jatin Arora on his character turning grey

"It was quite shocking for me. I didn't accept it nicely. I was cribbing throughout. However, one day, I went to Sahiba's room (Himanshi Parashar). She is my best friend from the set and I told her that I'm unsure about it. She told me, 'Tu kar lega'. And that sentence really gave me motivation and I performed a few scenes. With time, I really started liking this side of Veer. These one and a half months were quite fulfilling as an actor."

Jatin Arora on his next move

We asked Jatin about his future plans and if he would like to explore more opportunities in the grey shade, he said, "Well, my first show on TV was Raja Beta wherein I played an antagonist. I had a scene here in Teri Meri Doriyaann wherein Veer tried to harm himself and I had done a similar scene back in my first show. You know, there's a pattern in television. Drama doesn't end. Let's hope that I'm able to break the pattern and do something cool. But before that, I want to focus on getting back to the pink of my health. I am going to visit my sister in Boston and will stay there for a good period to rejuvenate and bounce back."

Jatin Arora on Keerat and Veer's romance

After Angad and Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann, fans dearly shipped Keerat and Veer. However, Veer's character turning grey ended their love story on screen. Talking about the same, Jatin said, "Fans were very upset. They felt that we were dating. Keerat and Veer didn't have a lot of exploration, but how much ever we were shown, people showered a lot of love."

He added, "I remember, we performed for an event for the channel, however, our performance was scrapped. I had put a little glimpse of the same on my social media account and people gave so much love to it. The video reached a million views and fans were requesting me to upload the entire performance, which I can't for obvious reasons. But yes, they dearly loved Keerat and Veer and were heartbroken with the twist."

Jatin Arora on fan love and feedback

"I was almost on the verge of getting teary-eyed. I am so amazed by the love that people can give to a fictional character. All my life, I have enjoyed getting attention but this time, along with attention, I also received love and it was overwhelming. I read all the messages and I'm glad to know that people love me so much."

Teri Meri Doriyaann also stars actors like Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, and Roopam Sharma among others.

