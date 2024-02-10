Teri Meri Doriyaann is becoming more and more interesting with every new episode. The Brar family is fully prepared for Keerat and Veer's wedding. However, there's a big surprise in store for the viewers as Veer and Keerat won't actually tie the knot. In the last episode, Veer behaves badly with Keerat, leaving her completely stunned. She opens up about her distressing experience to Garry and Sahiba.

Sahiba decides to take a stand for Keerat

Sahiba notices Keerat looking devastated and asks her what happened. Keerat reveals that Veer has been mistreating her, and this is not the first time. Sahiba is shocked and decides to support Keerat. She helps Keerat get medical assistance and discusses the serious issue between Veer and Keerat with Angad. Unfortunately, due to the loud noise, Sahiba couldn't inform Angad properly. Angad suggests meeting at Brar mansion to talk face-to-face. Garry asks Sahiba if she plans to expose Veer in front of the family. Sahiba responds that she will only speak the truth and nothing else.

After reaching the Brar mansion, Sahiba announces that Veer and Keerat can not get married.

Have a look at the recent video of Teri Meri Doriyaann-

Advertisement

Sahiba exposes Veer and calls off Veer-Keerat's wedding

Furthermore, Sahiba announces that she will not let her sister marry a person like Veer. Angad and other family members who are unaware of Veer's acts, tells Sahiba that she's making a scene. When the family members ask her the reason behind the allegations, Sahiba reveals that Veer called Keerat in a hotel room and misbehaved with her and that this isn't the first time that Veer has done the same. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) calls out Sahiba for taking a decision on Seerat's behalf when she is not even accusing Veer.

Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) reveals that Keerat is in deep shock after what Veer did to her and thus she isn't able to share her thoughts. However, she announces that Keerat and Veer's wedding needs to be called off. This shocks everyone including Veer and the entire Brar family.

Sahiba to get Keerat married to Garry

Keerat had been wanting to hang out with Veer, but he was rude and ignorant towards her. Luckily, Garry came to the rescue and helped her with the wedding shopping. In a recent promo, it seems like Sahiba is going to marry Keerat off to Garry. It's interesting how Garry's character has completely transformed from being a bad guy to a good guy. Lately, he has been Keerat's rock and support system.

Will Sahiba's decision create a rift between her and Angad's relationship? Only time will reveal.

Angad calls off his divorce to Sahiba

The channel released an interesting promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann recently, wherein Angad realizes his mistake and decides to call off the divorce with Sahiba. He thinks to himself that he would sort everything out and would get back to Sahiba. However, Sahiba tells him that it is too late to decide the fate of their relationship.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Angad decides to cancel divorce with Sahiba; gets shocked after seeing her