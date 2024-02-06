Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann has been impressing the audiences and gaining a massive number of viewers too. The interesting storyline and shocking twists and turns have kept the ardent fans hooked to the show. Apart from entertaining the fans on-screen, the makers also give the viewers a glimpse of the upcoming twist by sharing promos of the show on social media.

Teri Meri Doriyaann's new promo:

A few hours back, a new promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann was shared by Star Plus on their official social media handle. The new promo will surely leave fans surprised as a big shocking twist is about to hit Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba's life. In this promo, we see Angad tearing his and Sahiba's divorce papers and calling off their divorce.

Angad realizes his mistake of planning a divorce from Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and mentions how he can't live away from here. He decides to mend their differences and promises to make everything right. As he is about to apologize to Sahiba, Sahiba arrives.

Sahiba looks harmed and tells Angad, "Tumne bohot der kardi Angad (You are too late Angad)." Angad is shell-shocked to see Sahiba injured and asks her, "Sahiba, yeh kya hua hai tumhare saath (What happened to you Sahiba?)"

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's new promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Angad ko apni galti ka ho raha hai ehsaas. Lekin kya Sahiba ko waapas paane ke liye ab ho gayi hai bahut der? Dekhiye, #TeriMeriDoriyaann, Somvaar se Ravivaar, shaam 7 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Current storyline of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Currently, Teri Meri Doriyaann's storyline revolves around Keerat and Veer's wedding. The Brar family also decides to get Sahiba and Angad married again and the family celebrates their wedding festivities too. However, Sahiba and Angad are silently dealing with marital problems as both have filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Keerat is skeptical about getting married to Veer as he has changed drastically ever since he achieved success. Also, Keerat and Garry are growing close to each other as Garry understands Keerat's problems.

Upcoming twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann:

As per a recently released promo, a new twist is about to bring a storm in Angad and Sahiba's life, and their issues are about to get bigger. Instead of marrying Veer, Keerat will tie the knot with Garry with Sahiba's support which will leave Angad angry. Keerat and Garry's marriage will bring more twists to Sahiba and Angad's life as Angad will be supporting Veer in this chaos.

