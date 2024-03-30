The Great Indian Kapil Show had its first episode released today. With Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni being the guests for the opening episode, the show witnessed several unheard anecdotes. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover's return as Gutthi after years emerged as one of the major highlights. While his banter with the Animal actor turned out to be hilarious, Sunil and Kapil's sarcastic conversation left us in splits, too.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's hilarious conversation

In the first episode, Sunil Grover made his entry as Gutthi in a giant gift box. After seeing him on the stage, Kapil Sharma commented, "Why do I feel I've met someone like this stupid girl before?" To this, Sunil replied, "I think I've seen you deliver food for a food delivery app as well."

Delighted by his words, Kapil asked him, "So, you have seen Zwigato?" Landing a quick reply, Grover commented, "No, even I didn't watch it." Kapil then warned him, "This is exactly what leads to fights." Landing a hilarious comment, Sunil told him, "Well, fights do happen. In fact, some people enjoy these fights. Someone outside just asked me when they will get to see the second season of our fight."

In another segment, Sunil Grover was surprised after watching Kapoor Khandaan as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He asked them, "When did you all come?" Meanwhile, Kapil stated, " They have been here for a while. You just got here." Listening to his words, Sunil explained, "Sorry I'm late. I ran into traffic on the way."

Further, taking a dig at him regarding their feud that took place about six years ago, the host of the show asked Grover, "In what type of traffic set were you stuck in that it took you six years to come here?" Making a sarcastic remark, the latter mentioned, "Well, at least I made it back in six years. It would have taken you nine years to walk back from Australia.

