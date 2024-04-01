Kapil Sharma and his team are back and how! Fans were waiting with bated breath for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion and the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show did all justice. From stories to hilarious banter, the episode left audiences in spilts. Now, as fans eagerly await the second episode of the show, here's how the team is teasing fans.

Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda's fun banter:

A few hours back, Kapil Sharma dropped a new reel on his social media handle. Dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Sharma perfectly enacted him while talking to Kiku Sharda, who is dressed like a cricketer. Kiku asks Kapil, "Sidhu paaji, hum bhi cricket khelna chahate hai. Bohot saara paisa kamaana chahte hai (I want to play cricket and want to earn money)."

Kapil Sharma, in accent of Sidhu, replies, "Maine kaha, mai aise tarkib bataunga ki ghar baite baite mobile se paisa kama sakta hai (I will tell you a technique in which you will earn money from mobile)." Curious Kiku asks, "Kaise? (How?)" Kapil replies, "Mobile bech ke? (By selling your mobile)." The caption of this video read, "Guess the next Celeb for #thegreatindiankapilshow #ipl #iplfever #cricket."

Watch Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda's video here-

Speaking about the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were seen as the first guests. With Sunil Grover and Ranbir Kapoor's hilarious romance to Kapil Sharma's comic timing, the episode kept audiences glued to the screens throughout.

For the uninformed, the next episode of the show will be graced by Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Apart from them, the show has an interesting lineup of celebrities like Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show:

With Sunil Grover returning to the screens as Dafli, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. After their long-stretched argument, Kapil and Sunil are back with a bang. Joining them is the super talented team -Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, who will be seen in different avatars as per the acts. Archana Puran Singh is seen reprising her role as the judge.

