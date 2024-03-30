Name: The Great Indian Kapil Show

Rating: 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot:

At the airport, one gets to see various human species, and every suitcase has several stories to tell. But, hands down, the best tales are discussed over a piping cup of coffee or a full-blown meal. Taking a leaf from the airport diary, The Great Indian Kapil Show stationed their set on the backdrop of a cafe at the airport to extract juicy content from their celebrity guests. Run by the name of Kap’s Cafe, it serves you some hot and saucy gossip, along with some heart-tugging anecdotes.

Riding high on the success of his film Animal, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with mother Neetu Kapoor and elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, arrived as the first guests of this brand new season. The premiere episode is a tapestry of Ranbir-Riddhima’s childhood, he - the actor, the father, the son, and the brother.

Sharma’s constants - Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, shall also be seen entertaining the guests and the audience with their respective gigs. Archana Puran Singh, Ginni Chatrath, and Janak Rani (Kapil’s mother) were also in attendance to encourage and cheer him on along with the team.

What Works:

The spontaneous banter between Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma acts as a flavorful garnish to this premium delicacy. Kiku Sharda’s solo act as Kap’s Cafe’s Chef leaves Neetu Singh in splits. The makers haven’t made any specific change to the format of the show, except for the fact that it’s now accessible to 192 countries.

Advertisement

As they say, save the best for the last; the episode reaches its zenith when Sunil Grover unboxes himself on the stage as Dafli (her character’s name).

What Doesn’t:

The transition of Kapil Sharma’s Show, now known as The Great Indian Kapil Show, to OTT, has widened its horizons beyond several borders. The show has aired on Television for several years and has developed its core audience. However, it’s uncertain how many loyalists who aren’t internet-friendly may succumb to this change.

About Krushna Abhishek, the audience is so accustomed to seeing him as a woman that seeing him play a man’s character feels incomplete. The other thing that was right on the face was Animal's plug-in; it felt like a mini Animal success gala.

Watch glimpses from The Great Indian Kapil Show's premiere episode below:

Performances:

Kapil Sharma, the host, is spontaneous with his humor and keeps the audience engaged. Kiku Sharda as a chef was equally entertaining as his Bade Bhaiya’s (Sunny Deol) character, along with Chote Bhaiya (Bobby Deol), portrayed by Krushna Abhishek. Krushna received a warm welcome from the audience as he decently mimicked the menacing and mute Bobby Deol (Abrar Haque from Animal).

Sunil Grover as Dafli - Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-flame from the previous episode left everyone gasping for breath. Neetu and Riddhima couldn’t stop themselves from witnessing the iconic chemistry between Ranbir and Dafli. On the other hand, the audience's reaction appeared too orchestrated.

Final Verdict:

Need a breather from series and films? Go for The Great Indian Kapil Show!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma sarcastically taunt each other by mentioning their feud