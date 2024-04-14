The Great Indian Kapil Show takes the audiences on a laughter riot every Saturday as new episodes stream. In the latest episode, Chamkila star cast Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali were seen as guests. While interacting with the star guests, Kapil and his team tickled the funny bones of the audience by presenting their fun acts and comebacks.

Kapil Sharma teases Archana Puran Singh:

While talking to Imtiaz Ali, Kapil Sharma teased his dear friend and judge Archana Puran Singh. It happened when Parineeti Chopra was sharing with everyone how the director of Chamkila, Imtiaz instructed the actress to gain weight for her character Amarjot Kaur in the film. The actress revealed how she gained 15 kgs for her role by continuously eating delicious food.

Archana Puran Singh then commented and told Parineeti that even she wishes for a character where she is asked to put on weight just by eating delicious food. Kapil was quick enough to pull Archana's leg and said, "I have heard that when Imtiaz sir was making Jab We Met, you (Archana) were offered Dara Singh's role."

Hearing this from Kapil, everyone bursts out laughing. Parineeti Chopra playfully asks Kapil to behave as he teases Archana.

Watch a glimpse of the episode here-

Apart from a fun-filled conversation, the star cast of Chamkila had a great time on the show as they shared several insights on how they shot their movie, how their experience was, and so on.

More about Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film:

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Amar Singh Chamkila is the untold true story of one of the most loved singers of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila. He was one of the greatest singers back in time who also etched his name in history as one of the highest record-selling artists of Punjab. Born as Dhanni Ram, he became popular by his stage name, Chamkila, which means one that glitters in Punjabi. The movie was released on Netflix on April 12.

Speaking about The Great Indian Kapil Show, the team has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as they welcome prominent names on their show. Kapil team consists -Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. The fresh episodes of their show roll out at 8 pm every Saturday.

