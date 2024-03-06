Krushna Abhishek says he got lot of respect on Comedy Circus because of his relation with Govinda

Krushna Abhishek has captivated generations of audiences with his comic acts. He rose to fame with Sony TV’s Comedy Circus where the actor appeared alongside Sudesh Lehri. In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their LOL podcast, Krushna reflected on his Comedy Circus days and admitted that he ‘never did any comedy on stage before that’. He also opened up on receiving special treatment due to his relation with Govinda.

Krushna Abhishek reveals how Govinda’s connection helped him

Speaking about his time on Comedy Circus, Krushna Abhishek revealed he was getting a handsome amount of money for the show. He stated, “I signed up for Comedy Circus only for money. I was very happy with it. They were giving me Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode. We were shooting two episodes in a day, which meant I was earning Rs. 3 lakh per day.”

The comedian mentioned that the opportunity of the show came to him at a time when he was primarily doing Bhojpuri films where he would get paid Rs 3 lakh per film after a tough shoot of 30 days. Furthermore, Krushna shared that the makers of Comedy Circus gave him a lot of respect because he was Govinda’s nephew. The show featured the 40-year old star with Sudesh. The two went on to win four seasons of the show together.

Here’s a glimpse from Krushna Abhishek’s interview:

During the discussion, Krushna expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him in his journey. He credited his wife, Kashmera Shah for introducing him to the television industry and filmmaker Rohit Shetty for fulfilling his promise of giving him a significant role in his film.

Krushna Abhishek’s work front

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most sought-after comedians in the country. After making waves with his hilarious acts on TV with shows like Gangs Of Haseepur, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show, he will soon appear on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. It also stars Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh. The makers of the show are yet to reveal more details on the same.

